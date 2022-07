How Uyghurs got so good at English

O hen president xi jinping visited the Xinjiang region this month, he portrayed China as a tolerant multi-ethnic country. Never mind that after Mr. Xi’s last visit, in 2014, China launched an unprecedented campaign of mass detentions and surveillance to quell resistance among local Uyghurs. More than a million of them have been detained, often simply because they are devout Muslims. Listen to this story. Enjoy more audio and podcasts on iOS Where android Your browser does not support element. Save time by listening to our audio articles while you multitask OKAY Among the victims of these policies were English teachers, who once led a remarkable movement to learn the language. Although they represent less than 1% of the total population of China and despite official efforts to focus on teaching Chinese, from 2004 to 2014, Uyghurs performed very well in most major competitions. of English in China. A new article explores how they got so good at the language. The authors, Darren Byler from Simon Fraser University in Canada and his Uyghur collaborator from Stanford University, known by his initials, MA, note the story of Kasim Abdurehim, who saw English as a ticket to the world . Growing up in Xinjiang, he didn’t learn English in the public schools attended by most Uyghurs, so he enrolled in night school. His English improved so much that he won a prize in a national English language competition in 2004 and became a household name among Uyghurs. In 2006, Mr. Abdurehim opened Atlan Education, a private school that has become a favorite for Uyghurs studying English. Instead of going through textbooks, teachers selected books and movies that could speak to their students’ lives. Favorite texts include Animal Farm and 1984 by George Orwell. But the stories of famous black Americans such as Martin Luther King and Barack Obama were particularly interesting. Prejudice abounds among Han Chinese towards ethnic minorities. Uyghurs are often seen as backward, says Byler. So they understood how Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali felt as members of racial and religious minorities in a country that viewed them with suspicion, and they devoured the writings about them. When Mr. Obama became America’s first black president, students memorized lines from his victory speech. These works taught the students more than just English. They also told them about a world outside of Chinese rule: a world where a member of a racial or religious minority could hold power. English was like a passport to another life. But in the years after Mr. Xi’s visit in 2014, the movement stalled. Schools run by Uyghurs have been closed. Teachers have been arrested. The Uyghurs knew something was going to happen, says Mr. Abdurehim, who fled to America. We just didn’t realize it would come to this.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.economist.com/china/2022/07/21/how-uyghurs-became-so-good-at-english

