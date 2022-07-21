Why Indonesia is punching below its weight in world affairs

F or most in his eight years in power, Joko Widodo, or Jokowi, showed virtually no interest in foreign affairs. Mention the geopolitics of the region in which Indonesia sits, and the president’s knee begins to bounce expectantly as his eyes dart left and right like a schoolboy desperate to escape detention. Bring the subject back to building ports and bridges, and you’ll have his full attention. So what about a recent diplomatic burst, and especially an unusual and high-profile visit as a peacemaker to the capitals of Ukraine and Russia?

Certainly, the foreign policy stakes are more important for Jokowi than usual. In November, Indonesia hosts this year g 20 summit. Russia is a member of the group, but given Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Western members say they will boycott the summit if the Russian president shows up. It would be exasperating for Indonesia. The best that can be said of a meeting of g 20 finance ministers which just ended in Bali, and which was to set the stage for the November gathering, is that it did not collapse in acrimony.

Jokowi’s plan to avoid a debacle in November is to also bring in Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine. Late last month, the Indonesian president traveled to Kyiv with the first lady to deliver an invitation in person, while expressing wishful thinking for an end to the war. Mr. Zelensky also wants an end to the war, but he may have felt that Jokowi was talking to the wrong person, especially since his request for weapons was rebuffed (Jokowi offered help medicine instead). Although Mr Zelensky received his guest courteously, the prolific social media user did not tweet about the visit.

By contrast, Mr Putin seemed pleased to see Jokowi refer to Indonesia as a country friendly to Russia. He promised to give priority to Indonesia in fertilizer deliveries. He proposed that Russian Railways invest in the grand project of a new capital, Nusantara, which Jokowi dreams of carving out of the Borneo jungle. And as if to underscore Jokowis’ efforts as a middleman, Mr Putin even appeared to promise to lift Russia’s maritime blockade on Ukrainian wheat exports (he hasn’t yet, although negotiations are brewing). continue, mediated by Turkey).

If, as seems likely, Mr Putin does not deliver on most of his promises, the trip to Moscow will represent more of a public relations coup for the Russian president than for Jokowi. Yet, as well as the calculations around a successful g During the February 20 summit, the Indonesian president’s recent trips highlight a constant of Jokowi: when he engages with the rest of the world, it is generally because he sees a possible advantage for the economy. from his country.

In this, Jokowi is different from many leaders of countries of similar size and status, who see the national interest in broader terms of regional leadership and other measures of prestige. Indeed, when Jokowi came to power, he promised down-to-earth diplomacy, asking officials to focus on the day-to-day needs of Indonesians before abstract principles or even Indonesia’s international profile, Aaron Connelly points out. from the International Institute for Strategic Studies in Singapore. .

He certainly views the invasion of Russia through an economic lens. Playing with global food markets has caused headaches at home. An example is cooking oil; its price has risen so much, hurting tens of millions of Indonesian households, that Jokowi felt compelled to suspend exports of palm oil, of which Indonesia is the biggest producer.

Another is wheat, the main ingredient in instant noodles which are an Indonesian staple. Before the war, Indonesia was the second largest importer of Ukrainian wheat. With the price of noodles rising rapidly and hurting the poorest, it’s no wonder Jokowi wants to be seen doing something.

Jokowi must fear that by compounding the strain on the economy caused by the pandemic, the war will jeopardize the economic gains of his presidency to date. It even casts doubt on Nusantara’s already uncertain future. This emphasizes showing an audience at home that they are helping to resolve the crisis. Not that his recent diplomacy is conducted without considering the larger global good that success as a peacemaker would bring. But with little evidence of diplomatic follow-up from him or his administration, the assumption is that Jokowi, the new statesman, is driven, as he always has been, primarily by domestic calculations. and narrowly economic.

