From PM Modi to the Dalai Lama, congratulations pour in for Draupadi Murmu; big parties in his hometown





From India’s first Narendra Modi to Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, congratulations are pouring in for Draupadi Murmu who is set to become India’s next president. Murmu, a woman from India’s tribal minority, was elected the country’s president on Thursday July 21 with the backing of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She became the first person in the tribal community to hold the highest position. A native of the Santhal tribe, Murmu secured the post with the support of more than half of the electorate of MPs and state legislators. READ ALSO | Draupadi Murmu officially declared the 15th President of India, the first from the tribal community Partial results came in when she crossed the 50% mark after the third round of counting, beating opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. By Thursday, she had already received 5,77,777 votes, more than half of the total number of legitimate votes. Congratulations on Draupadi Murmu Outgoing Indian President Ram Nath Kovind wrote, “My heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Draupadi Murmu on his election as the 15th President of India. Prime Minister Modi congratulated Murmu with a series of tweets. He wrote: “India is making history. At a time when 1.3 billion Indians mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a girl from India from a tribal community born in a remote part of India. East India has been elected our President! Congratulations to Smt. Draupadi Murmu Ji on this achievement.” READ ALSO | Who is Draupadi Murmu, the tribal leader who will become India’s next president? Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Draupadi Murmu on his election as the 15th President of India. President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 21, 2022 History of Indian scripts. At a time when 1.3 billion Indians mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a girl from India from a tribal community born in a remote region of eastern India has been elected our President! Congratulations to Smt. Draupadi Murmu Ji on this achievement. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2022 Smt. Draupadi Murmu Ji’s life, early struggles, rich service and exemplary success motivate every Indian. She appeared as a beacon of hope for our fellow citizens, especially the poor, the marginalized and the oppressed. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2022 The Dalai Lama congratulated the newly elected President Murmu with a long letter. Parts of the letter read as follows: “You assume this august position at a time when the international community is becoming increasingly aware of the importance of India, which has much to contribute to peace and the development of the world.” “I have deep respect for India and as the oldest guest of the Indian government. I have had the opportunity to travel the country far and wide. For thousands of years, the India upheld the principles of ‘karuna’ and ‘ahimsa’ and Mahatma Gandhi widely spread the principle of non-violence,” the letter added. Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba congratulated Murmu hours after the official announcement of the final results of the presidential election. Taking to Twitter, Deuba wrote, “On behalf of the government and people of Nepal, I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to Smt Draupadi Murmu on his election as the 15th President of India. I am confident that the excellent Bilateral relations between Nepal and India will see new heights in the coming days.” On behalf of the government and people of #Nepal, I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to Smt Draupadi Murmu on his election as the 15th President of India. I am convinced that the excellent bilateral relations between #Nepal & #India will see new heights in the days to come. Sher Bahadur Deuba (@SherBDeuba) July 21, 2022 Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha has congratulated his rival Draupadi Murmu who is set to become India’s 15th president. In a statement, Sinha said, “I warmly congratulate Draupadi Murmu on her victory in the presidential election of 2022. I hope – indeed, all Indians hope – that as the 15th President of India, she will act as guardian of the Constitution without fear or favor. I join my compatriots in extending my best wishes to him. Today is a remarkable day for Indian democracy. The election of Smt Draupadi Murmus as the 15th President is a declaration of an authentic and inclusive India. It will serve as an inspiration to millions of our fellow citizens. The New India is not just an aspiration; it becomes a reality. Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 21, 2022 Warm congratulations to Hon. Draupadi Murmu avl on his election to India’s highest constitutional office. Emerging from the oppressed sections of society, we firmly believe that you will stand behind the silent voices to ensure a thriving constitutional democracy. pic.twitter.com/vbQnPReb19 MK Stalin (@mkstalin) July 21, 2022 Congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Draupadi Murmu ji after being elected 15th President of India. Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 21, 2022 Smt Draupadi Murmu garnered 104 votes from the initial strength of 79 NDAs in the 126 member Assam Assembly. 2 absent. My sincere gratitude to the people of Assam for placing their faith in the Presidential candidate of the NDAs and wholeheartedly joining in this historic moment. Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 21, 2022 Very good news for our Nation!

Warmest congratulations from Maharashtra to Hon. Draupadi Murmu ji on his election as the 15th President of India!

India has chosen a tribal woman and an ordinary citizen for the top job.

This is the beauty of our democracy and the Indian constitution! pic.twitter.com/zlsbYEValG Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) July 21, 2022 I India gets its first female tribal president. The historic victory of Draupadi Murmu ji represents the dynamism of our democracy. It is an unparalleled tribute to grassroots service and people power. Antyodaya gets a prominent place in Rashtrapati Bhavan. Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 21, 2022 Congratulations and best wishes to Smt Draupadi Murmu Ji on being elected the 15th President of India.

Coming from a modest background and becoming president of our country, her story is an inspiration to millions of people.

I am sure she will work hard for the welfare of all sections of society. Captain Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 21, 2022 Warmest congratulations to President-elect Smt Draupadi Murmu ji on being elected Head of State.

I wish him the best on his assumption of office and his journey as the 15th President of India.

May she continue to serve the nation with utmost dedication and devotion. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) July 21, 2022 Celebrations in his hometown Tarinisen Tudu, brother of the newly elected president was overjoyed. As quoted by ANI, he said, “I am delighted that my sister, a tribal woman, has been elected president. She has struggled a lot since childhood. It is a source of inspiration for everyone. WATCH WION LIVE HERE You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

