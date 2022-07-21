Tonight’s January 6 hearing will show Donald Trump lapping up violence like a sociopathic cat lapping up milk





In seven hearings that began last month, the January 6 commission, which is not a prosecuting body but which probably should behave, has demonstrated beyond a shadow of a doubt that Donald Trump has put the wheels in motion for a violent attack on the Capitol, in a brazen attempt to overturn the 2020 election results and steal a second term. So far, those hearings have included granular new details about things we already knew, like how Trump and his cronies pressured state officials to reject the election results and staggering revelations about things we didn’t like that the President of the United States knowingly sent armed supporters to the Capitol. and attempted to physically assault a Secret Service agent when told he could not join the crowd. So how does the committee wrap up its final primetime broadcast, which is Thursday at 8 p.m.? Apparently showing that Trump absolutely loved watching the violence unfold and couldn’t get enough of it.

Incredibly, according to the Washington Post, one of the ways the panel will demonstrate this is through the footage it obtained of Trump attempting, at the request of his advisers, to record a message the day after the attack condemning the attack. awful event. Obviously, if the president at the time had some kind of conscience, it wouldn’t have been difficult. Unique work, if you will. But as the Post reports, although Trump’s team is urging him to speak out against the violence, demand that those who stormed the Capitol be brought to justice, and declare Joe Biden won the election fair and square, he could barely bring himself to do it. . Instead, it would have taken his team an hour to come up with something usable, as Trump resisted holding the rioters accountable, tried to call them patriots and refused to say the election was over, according to people familiar with the matter. The president showed extreme difficulty finishing his remarks, Rep. Jamie Raskin told CNN this week. It’s extremely telling how he made those statements, and he was going to let everyone see parts of it.

Representative Adam Schiff, another member of the panel, told CNN on Wednesday that the results will be important in terms of what the president was prepared to say and what he was not prepared to say. The clips, he said, will show anyone urging him to say something to do something to stop the violence. You’ll hear the president’s terrible lack of response, and you’ll learn more about how he was ultimately tricked into saying something and what he was willing to say and what he wasn’t.

Elsewhere, the committee reportedly intends to show the public that as the violence unfolded, Trump not only did nothing to stop it despite pleas from his staff and his own children, but was actually glued to the TV, loving what he was seeing. As former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham revealed earlier this year, the president happily watched the violence and chaos unfold:

While the Trump team is undoubtedly already in spin mode, this account joins that of Senator Ben Sasse, who said in an interview on January 8, 2021, that senior White House officials told him that at the time where the violence was taking place, Trump was walking around the White House couldn’t understand why other members of his team weren’t as excited as he was, because you had rioters pushing against Capitol police, trying to get in in the building. It was happening. He was delighted.

In further evidence of presidential inaction, the committee is expected to focus on Trump waiting until 4:17 p.m. to tell his supporters to leave in a video address in which he told them, We love you. You are very special. He later tweeted this series of historically insane words, which, while including coming home, make it abundantly clear that he was overjoyed at what had just happened and believed it was justified: These are the things and events that transpire when a landslide sacred election victory is so ruthlessly and viciously stripped of great patriots who have been wronged and unfairly treated for so long, he wrote. Go home with love and peace. Remember this day forever!

You might have said earlier: Was he incompetent? Was he someone who freezes in a moment when he can’t react to something? Or was that exactly what he wanted to happen? Representative Elaine Luria told the Post this week. And after all that, I’m convinced that’s exactly what he wanted to happen.

On Thursday morning, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who will help lead Thursday’s hearing, tweeted a preview of his argument: Donald Trump is a disgrace to America.

