PM Modi congratulates Draupadi Murmu





In each round of counting, she received more than two-thirds of the votes. Sources said 17 MPs from opposition parties voted in favor of his support

Prime Minister Modi met Draupadi Murmu on Thursday, hailed her on her election as India’s 15th president. ANI

Wishes poured in as NDA presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu crossed the 50% mark after the third round of counting to emerge victorious in the poll against rival Yashwant Sinha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP Chairman JP Nadda visited NDA presidential candidate Murmu at her residence here to congratulate her. Amid celebrations outside the Murmu temporary residence, Modi arrived there shortly after the polling station for the PC Mody poll announced she had crossed half of the total votes after the third round of counting. According PTI, the Prime Minister gave her a bouquet and greeted her. He was joined by Nadda. Celebrations were held in several places across the country and the BJP also put up banners and congratulatory posters.

An official announcement of his victory is expected after all the votes have been counted. The Prime Minister also took to Twitter to congratulate Murmu. Modi’s tweet: India scripts history. At a time when 1.3 billion Indians are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a daughter of India hailing from a tribal community born in a remote part of eastern India has been elected our President! Congratulations to Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji on this feat. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2022 Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji's life, her early struggles, her rich service and her exemplary success motivates each and every Indian. She has emerged as a ray of hope for our citizens, especially the poor, marginalised and the downtrodden. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2022 Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji has been an outstanding MLA and Minister. She had an excellent tenure as Jharkhand Governor. I am certain she will be an outstanding President who will lead from the front and strengthen India's development journey. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2022 Modi also thanked MPs and MPs from opposition parties who voted in favor of Murmu. I would like to thank all those MPs and MLAs across party lines who have supported the candidature of Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Her record victory augurs well for our democracy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2022 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also congratulated Murmu on his victory. A matter of immense pride for every Indian in having the first woman tribal President #DroupadiMurmu. A memorable day for the country. We Indians are proud of our deeply ensconced democratic values. Congratulations to the newly elected President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji. pic.twitter.com/LegEWVLej4 — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) July 21, 2022 According to a news agency reportPTIa formal announcement of her victory is expected after all the votes have been counted, but she has already secured 5,77,777 votes, representing more than half of the total valid votes cast in the July 18 election. Returning officer PC Mody announced that Murmu had already received more than 53% of the total valid votes. Ballots from 10 states and union territories are still counted. In each round of counting, she received more than two-thirds of the votes. Sources said 17 MPs from opposition parties voted against his support, PTI said. Read allRecent news,New trends,Cricket News,bollywood news,

India NewsandEntertainment Newshere. follow us onFacebook,Twitterandinstagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/india/she-will-be-an-outstanding-prez-pm-modi-congratulates-droupadi-murmu-10938971.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos