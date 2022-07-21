Russia says ready to resume grain exports in exchange for sanctions relief





Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Moscow would facilitate the path of Ukrainian grain exports to the Black Sea in exchange for the lifting of Western sanctions on Russian grain shipments. The statement was made after meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Tehran. President Putin expressed his gratitude for the mediation efforts of his Turkish counterpart, who sought to help negotiations to unblock Ukrainian grain stuck in Ukrainian ports, and offered a plan to resume Ukrainian exports. “We would facilitate Ukrainian grain exports provided that all restrictions on potential Russian grain exports are lifted,” he said. Told journalists on Tuesday. “This is what we initially agreed with international organisations. They are committed to formulating this as a comprehensive solution. No one has so far raised any objections, including our American partners. Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine has hampered shipments from one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat and other grains. The inability to export grain from Ukrainian ports has led to soaring food prices, along with fears of a global food crisis. “As you know, the Americans actually lifted the restrictions, for example, on the delivery of Russian fertilizers to the world market. I hope this will also happen with regard to the export of Russian cereals if they really want to improve the situation in world food markets,” the Russian president said. Russia and Ukraine represent together 29 percent of world wheat exports, mainly via the Black Sea, and for 80% of world sunflower oil exports. Ukraine is a major grain supplier to dozens of developing countries. Last year, its grain exports totaled $12.2 billion, nearly a fifth of the country’s total exports. Before the war, Ukraine exported 98% of its grains and oilseeds via the Black Sea, at a rate of up to 6 million tonnes per month. But with ports blocked and the rail system unable to cope with the additional volume, the country currently exports only between 1 and 1.5 million tonnes per month. Ukraine and Russia are set to agree on a deal to ensure the safe passage of millions of tonnes of grain across the Black Sea, as delegations from both countries prepare to to encounter for face-to-face talks in Istanbul on Friday to discuss the matter. At the same time, port and ship security along the crucial export route remains a bone of contention between Kyiv and Moscow. Meanwhile, President Putin’s visit to Iran was aimed at deepening ties with regional heavyweights amid sanctions imposed for his invasion of Ukraine. It is the Russian president’s second trip abroad since he launched what he calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine on February 24. Vladimir Putin spoke with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on pressing issues including the conflict in Syria and the UN-backed proposal to resume Ukrainian grain exports to ease the global food crisis . As the West tightens the screws on Russia with harsh sanctions that have crippled the country’s economy and penalized its government officials and their family members, President Putin is seeking to strengthen ties with Tehran, which is also facing Western economic sanctions for its nuclear program.

