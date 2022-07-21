The Tories appear to be cooling off on Boris Johnson’s signature policy

F new places need to level more than the royal housing estate in Edlington, a town in South Yorkshire once dominated by coal mines. Houses have been abandoned and barricaded; local children terrorize some of the remaining residents. The local curator deputy , Nick Fletcher, has a plan for the estate. He wants to lock up criminals, hold community meetings, put gardens in front of people and use government funds to beautify the main street. But his party seems to lose interest.

Upgrading, a catch-all term for economic development, infrastructure and beautification projects in Britain’s poorer parts, was Boris Johnson’s big national idea. The speculation was that in 2019 Tories such as Mr Fletcher won the election in traditionally Labor Red Wall seats in the north of England because the Tories had promised to push through Brexit and because the Labor Party was led by Jeremy Corbyn. However, to hold such seats, Conservatives must demonstrate that they can quickly improve people’s lives. So upgrade.

We hardly talk about it today. The Conservative Party leadership race has been characterized by obsessive talk of tax cuts and transgender issues, but not leveling or the red wall. Some of the candidates informed that the upgrade seemed rather expensive and narrowly focused on the north. Conservatives have to win in many different places, said Rishi Sunak, one of the two final candidates. An upgrade roundup on July 19 was held behind closed doors.

Northern conservatives are incredulous. Leveling up is an amazing phrase, says Andrew Isaacs, a Doncaster lawyer and prominent local Tory. Red Wall politicians have pleaded with candidates to commit themselves wholeheartedly to Mr Johnson’s agenda lest they (and the Conservative Party as a whole) be defeated in the next general election. Perhaps electoral logic will eventually shift Westminster’s attention north. But future successors to Mr Johnson have good reason to try to change the tone.

The upgrade has always been vague and messy, like the man who pushed him as prime minister. It’s a mix of serious analysis of regional productivity gaps, valid but uncertain ideas about the devolution of power to mayors, and various grievances about the wealth of big cities, especially London. It is as much a story as it is a political program. Saying you’re leveling up is at least as important as actually doing it. Mr Johnson is an accomplished storyteller who could hide the holes in his diary. None of the candidates to replace him are as talented.