Trump’s TV obsession also helped define Jan. 6ExBulletin





Late in the afternoon of January 6, 2021, then-President Donald Trump affectionately addressed the insurgents on the US Capitol from the White House. The House select committee investigating the siege said the then-speaker did not act for hours instead of watching television “happily”. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images .

For more than three hours on January 6, 2021, then-President Donald Trump took no known public action to stop insurgents who besieged the US Capitol to block certification of President Biden’s election victory.

Trump did not call the National Guard. He did not come to the East Room for a live address to the nation demanding acceptance of the results. He also did not tweet the denunciations of the assault on the headquarters of the country’s legislative branch.

Instead, two sweet tweets calling for “peaceful” actions were sent from his account the first hour after protesters overwhelmed police at the foot of the Capitol’s back steps. And the sitting president did another thing, according to U.S. Representative Adam Kinzinger: Trump watched TV.

The Illinois representative, like Trump, a Republican, will be one of two lawmakers to lead Thursday night’s hearing of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. He says the panel filled in the blanks for what Trump did for 187 minutes of inaction, which Kinzinger’s colleagues called a refusal to act and “a dereliction of duty.”

Watching TV ‘happily’ as Congress was under attack

“The president didn’t do much but watch television happily during this time,” Kinzinger told CBS’s Margaret Brennan on Face The Nation on Sunday. On Thursday morning, Kingzinger gave a preview of tonight’s hearings. In a tweet, he provided video clips of witnesses — including a vice-presidential national security adviser, Trump’s former executive aide and White House attorney — testifying that Trump had spent the afternoon in the White House dining room, parked in front of the television. .

Sure.

A media critic once characterized Trump as a self-invented but true child of television: the real estate developer, celebrity tabloid fodder, best-selling author, relentless name-seller, reality show and birth conspiracy enthusiast ignited his president ambitions in the green rooms of the newscast. He brought them to life under klieg lights in air-conditioned studios with the care and attention of audience-seeking executives and seemingly gullible TV talk show hosts.

Based on a mastery of cable and morning TV beats, Trump projected the belief that he could credibly speak out on national and world events and ultimately control them. His fascination with the medium gave way to outrage that the crowds at his inauguration in January 2017 did not appear on television to match those of President Barack Obama, leading to misrepresentations during the first week. end of his presidency that were easily refuted and ushered in what turned out to be an administration of antagonism.

In his book, “Audience of One,” New York Times television critic James Poniewozik wrote that when Trump didn’t like what he saw on television, he spoke again to make more news because that he was inherently newsworthy, first as a candidate, then as president, defining what would air on the air.

The idea that Trump has remained silent in times of crisis is in itself remarkable

Members of Trump’s White House twisted the nation’s truth and policies to fit what he wanted to see broadcast and broadcast into living rooms and smartphones around the world. Trump was TV and he was bigger than TV, all at the same time.

The idea that Trump has remained silent in a time of crisis centered on and provoked by Trump himself is therefore remarkable.

For Sherlock Holmes, the solution to the theft of a champion horse was found in “the curious example of the dog during the night”.

The dog did nothing in the night, came the reply.

“That was the most curious case,” answered Holmes triumphantly. The dog had not barked.

Now, live and on national television, as Trump steps down from office and plots a possible return, it’s the committee that’s getting the spotlight. It’s no coincidence that it got its first major TV ratings earlier this summer. Thursday night’s audience will also be prime-time programming, on major cable news and broadcast networks, with the possible exception of Fox News. And a majority of Americans are paying attention, according to a new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll.

Television shaped Trump’s political instincts

While CNN and MSNBC experienced an increase in viewership, Fox suffered steep ratings declines during the ratings; on the first night, Fox moved the live coverage to its far less-watched sister channel, Fox Business Network, while stars Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity appealed to their loyal Trump audiences by decrying the ratings, most of whom weren’t had not yet taken place. (A Fox spokeswoman did not respond to NPR’s request for comment on its plans.)

The story committee’s painstaking and relentless retelling on January 6, rolling out thematic episodes at each audience, brought to light the overarching storylines and minor obsessions, as well as the major roles that image, media, and television played in shaping Trump’s instincts.

Take the magnetometers, those massive metal detectors that cover the official Washington.

After his inauguration in 2017, Trump press secretary Sean Spicer blamed the introduction of magnetometers as a security screening measure, along with new fencing, for keeping “hundreds of thousands of people away”. According to the Secret Service, they weren’t used in 2017. (And, oddly enough, they had been deployed in previous inaugurations, according to the Congressional Research Service.)

More worryingly, behind the curtained tent before his speech to his loyal and rowdy supporters on the National Mall on January 6, Trump learned that some of those fans were seriously armed, according to testimony released by the committee. And he was told that his supporters weren’t filling the area in front of his stage because they didn’t want to be stopped by federal agents at the magnetometers, which would detect weapons.

Trump bellowed that he wanted the detection devices gone and the MAGA faithful moved forward. “I don’t care if they have guns,” former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson said. “They’re not here to hurt me. Remove the effing mags.”

Trump has therefore put aside security concerns for himself, his vice president, the speaker of the United States House and law enforcement, we learned during these televised sessions. And why? Because Trump wanted the crowds he was urging to feel overwhelming to the viewer.

Aide testifies Trump was ‘very concerned about shooting’ crowds for TV cameras

“When we were in the tent in the backstage announcement area behind the stage, he was very concerned about the shot, that is, the picture we were going to get, because the gathering space n wasn’t full,” said Hutchinson, Trump’s right-hand man. last White House chief of staff on January 6. (The former president tweeted a denial and dismissed her as a failed job seeker.)

While she was talking about “photography,” the camera Trump cares about most and the “shooting” he was talking about almost certainly belongs to television networks. The Washington Post reports that the committee may feature clips of Trump as he recorded a video call telling insurgents to go home. In the version that was released, Trump repeated his lie that the election was stolen and showered them with love.

Trump chafed at what he saw from the hearings, complaining that his GOP defenders are nowhere to be found. (House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy refused to appoint an outside, independent commission, while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refused to sit down two Republicans who themselves made false claims about the 2020 election.) He is correct that there is no cross-examination. This is not a trial. It’s an affair.

Trump allies at Fox News and elsewhere have largely downplayed and ignored the ratings. However, you no longer hear them call fake news, as much as old news a tacit concession that it is fact-driven.

That’s because the ratings lived up to their “made for TV” reputation. Not because they turned out to be melodramatic, although there is plenty of drama. But because they prove impossible to ignore.

