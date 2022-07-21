Connect with us

Politics

PM Modi congratulates India’s 15th President Draupadi Murmu

Published

53 seconds ago

on

By

 


Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated President-elect Draupadi Murmu and said she had become a beacon of hope for Indian society, especially the poor and marginalized. Prime Minister Modi arrived at Draupadi Murmu’s home earlier.

Delighted with the support of all my fellow politicians, Ministers, MPs and MPs across India for choosing me to serve as the 15th President in the largest democratic country in the world, Mother India,” wrote the next President of the India.

I express my deepest gratitude to all my brothers and sisters across India who supported me to attain the highest commander in the Indian Army. I am dedicated to working for the people of my great homeland, India,” Murmu added.

She also said: When I was nominated as a candidate for President of NDA from this day forward, I took an oath in my mind that if I become President, I will first work for more development of my tribal and adivasi siblings of Whole India & Odisha. Now that the time is right, I will keep my promise.”

She also thanked Interior Minister Amit Shah for his congratulatory message.

Shah wrote earlier in Hindi, Smt Draupadi Murmu ji attained this highest post in the country today after battling strange circumstances, this shows the immense power of our democracy.”

Even after so many struggles, the selfless spirit with which he devoted himself to the service of the country and society is an inspiration to all,” he added.

Odisha’s Rairangpur village, the hometown of NDA presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu, erupted in celebrations ahead of Draupadi Murmu’s victory.

A large crowd gathered outside the BJP headquarters in Delhi to celebrate earlier in the evening.

Murmu was also in the lead in the first two rounds of the vote count.

According to the sources, 17 MPs voted in the presidential elections in favor of Draupadi Murmu.

Counting began in Parliament at 11 a.m. The presidential election took place on July 18.

(With contributions from the agency)

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking events and the latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

To subscribe to Mint Bulletins

* Enter a valid email

* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/pm-modi-congratulates-india-s-15th-president-droupadi-murmu-11658416013905.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: