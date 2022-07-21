PM Modi congratulates India’s 15th President Draupadi Murmu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated President-elect Draupadi Murmu and said she had become a beacon of hope for Indian society, especially the poor and marginalized. Prime Minister Modi arrived at Draupadi Murmu’s home earlier.

I would like to thank all MPs and MPs from all parties who supported the candidacy of Smt. Draupadhi Murmu Ji. His record victory bodes well for our democracy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2022

Smt. Draupadi Murmu Ji was an outstanding MP and minister. She had an excellent tenure as Governor of Jharkhand. I am sure she will be an outstanding President who will lead and strengthen India’s development journey. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2022

Thrilled by all the support of all my fellow politicians, Ministers, MPs and MPs across India for choosing me to serve as the 15th President in the largest democratic country in the world, Mother India. (1/3) — Draupadi Murmu (@draupadimurmupr) July 21, 2022

I express my deepest gratitude to all my brothers and sisters across India who supported me to attain the highest commander in the Indian Army. I am dedicated to working for the people of my great homeland, India,” Murmu added.

She also said: When I was nominated as a candidate for President of NDA from this day forward, I took an oath in my mind that if I become President, I will first work for more development of my tribal and adivasi siblings of Whole India & Odisha. Now that the time is right, I will keep my promise.”

She also thanked Interior Minister Amit Shah for his congratulatory message.

Shah wrote earlier in Hindi, Smt Draupadi Murmu ji attained this highest post in the country today after battling strange circumstances, this shows the immense power of our democracy.”

Even after so many struggles, the selfless spirit with which he devoted himself to the service of the country and society is an inspiration to all,” he added.

Odisha’s Rairangpur village, the hometown of NDA presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu, erupted in celebrations ahead of Draupadi Murmu’s victory.

A large crowd gathered outside the BJP headquarters in Delhi to celebrate earlier in the evening.

Murmu was also in the lead in the first two rounds of the vote count.

According to the sources, 17 MPs voted in the presidential elections in favor of Draupadi Murmu.

Counting began in Parliament at 11 a.m. The presidential election took place on July 18.

(With contributions from the agency)

