Coalition government exerted all efforts to defeat PTI in Punjab partial polls: Imran Khan – Pakistan





Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, claimed on Thursday that the coalition government had done everything possible to defeat his party in the Punjab partial polls, Aaj News reported.

Addressing his party workers in Lahore, the PTI chairman said government officials who organized the by-elections in Punjab should be punished.

Lahore sees repeat of Sindh House horse trade, says Imran

Once again he accused Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja of being dishonest. We [PTI] continued to file rigging complaints, but the ECP ignored it, he said.

Khan said the CEC should resign as the PTI, as Pakistan’s largest political party, does not trust him.

We don’t want to contest the general election under the leadership of the outgoing chief commissioner.

Khan warned that if the coalition government tried to steal the mandate from the public, there would be dire consequences.

If you try to steal the public office again, this country and the people will be out of control,” he said.

He reiterated that Punjab is witnessing a repeat of Sindh House haggling, adding: The looted money is once again being used to harm Pakistan and steal the public mandate.

Khan said the Supreme Court should have investigated the use of money in the horse trade that occurred in Islamabad during the vote of no confidence against his government in parliament.

Unfortunately, that has not been the case, he said.

The reactions come days after the coalition government decided to end its constitutional mandate until August 2023 and agreed to try to save the government of Hamza Shehbaz in Punjab, even though it lost its majority after recent polls. partial in the province.

The PTI won 15 constituencies, dealing a blow to the PML-N, which won only four.

After becoming a majority party, the PTI on Monday approved the nomination of Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi as the joint candidate of the PTI and the PML-Q for the post of Chief Minister of Punjab for which the election will be held on July 22 (Friday) .

