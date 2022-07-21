Chinese President Xi Jinping’s harsh COVID response hits Microsoft and chipmakers





The lockdowns that have constrained millions of people are already affecting companies like Texas Instruments Inc. and Microsoft Corp. who took advantage of Chinese supply networks. Companies have suffered from containment in China Companies that have long taken advantage of China-based supply networks, such as Microsoft Corp. and Texas Instruments Inc., are now pay the price for the country’s extensive lockdownswhich have forced millions of people to stay at home. Texas Instruments, a supplier of semiconductors to automakers and computer companies, cut its sales forecast by 10% on Tuesday, July 19. Microsoft said existing hangs have hampered its performance, and longer shutdowns will damage Xbox gaming systems and Surface laptops. SK Hynix Inc. said on Wednesday that any revival of the smartphone and computer industry depends on China’s Covid-19 policy. Hynix has facilities in Wuxi and Chongqing and supplies Apple’s iPhone factory in Zhengzhou. For decades, cheap labor, a large domestic market, and accommodative government policies have drawn businesses to China. Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook helped pioneer the China-centric approach by centralizing assembly in China using global components. The Covid pandemic has revealed the unforeseen dangers of the method. Shipping prices rose when factories closed. The Shanghai shutdowns have compounded the problems, which could spill over to Beijing. Xi Jinping’s government has adopted a Zero Covid policy to curb the spread of the pandemic. Others thought the shutdowns were hurting consumer spending. MediaTek Inc. executives informed investors on Wednesday (June 22nd) that the company is changing its expectation for global smartphone shipments from single-digit percentage growth to flat at around 1.35 billion units. . MediaTek Inc. sells mobile processors to Samsung and Xiaomi Corp. They said this was mainly due to a bigger drop in China than expected. China’s tactics to wipe out Covid are rocking the world’s second-largest economy, casting doubt on Beijing’s 5.5% growth target. Uncertainty and inflationary pressures are expected to reduce consumer demand for smartphones, electric cars and laptops. China’s industrial regulator vows to keep the supply chain “unimpeded” after Xi’s instruction to reduce the economic effect of the pandemic. Read also : After lockdowns lifted in China, Apple iPhone shipments surge in June Tesla made fewer electric vehicles in the second quarter due to the COVID 19 shutdown in China. Due to manufacturing and supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID 19-related shutdown in China, Tesla Inc. produced 17.9% fewer electric cars in the second quarter compared to the previous quarter. The world’s biggest electric carmaker said it delivered 254,695 vehicles from April to June, up from 310,048 in the previous quarter and breaking a nearly two-year streak of record quarterly deliveries. Elon Musk, the company’s CEO, told executives in early June that he had “very awful feeling” about the economy and would have to lay off around 10% of the company’s workforce. Manufacturing at Tesla’s Shanghai factory had to be temporarily halted due to an increase in COVID cases in China, which also impacted supplier locations there. After Musk warned of strong inflationary pressure on raw materials and logistics, Tesla again raised prices for several of its models in the United States and China in June. With the easing of the COVID-19 lockdown, Tesla is ramping up production at the Shanghai factory, which will help boost second-half deliveries. Related article: After lockdowns lifted in China, Apple iPhone shipments surge in June

