Jokowi Inaugurates Labuan Bajo Marina Zone Arrangement





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated the development of the marina area of ​​Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT). Jokowi also left a message for the public to maintain the preservation of the Labuan Bajo marina area. “Labuan Bajo is now more beautiful, the new faces are more and more beautiful, please pay attention to the little things. First, being friendly to tourists is very important. Second, do not litter. Because now Labuan Bajo is clean and beautiful,” said Jokowi during the inauguration of the regional arrangement of Labuan Bajo which was broadcast on the YouTube channel of Setpres, Thursday (21/7/2022). Jokowi asked the public not to throw. This is to keep the area clean and well maintained. ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “Do not litter. Every month of community service, clean up, so that this area continues to be well maintained and more beautiful day by day. Because we still have work to build roads, widen roads so that the ultimate goal structuring the whole area is the welfare of the people of NTT, especially in West Manggarai, specifically in Labuan Bajo,” he said. Jokowi then recalled the first time he visited the Marina Labuan Bajo area in 2015. At that time, he said, the area was very poor and dirty. Now the Labuan Bajo Marina area has changed. “We now see in Marina Labuan Bajo that it has really changed. I remember coming here in 2015, it’s an old part of Labuan which was very seedy and the prices were very dirty. To correct Nope? Now the port has been moved about 15 kilos from here and now here we are making arrangements, the results of which we have seen together,” Jokowi said. Jokowi said that this area could later be used for cultural arts activities. He hopes this will make Labuan Bajo more visited by tourists. “We can use this activity, cultural arts activities, performing art this one will attract more tourists to Labuan Bajo,” he said. Previously, Jokowi also inaugurated the expansion of Komodo Airport and the development of the Rinca Island area. Rinca Island would later be used as a Komodo Dragon tourist site. Watch the video “Kunker at NTT, Jokowi inaugurates the expansion of Komodo airport”:

