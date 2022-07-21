Donald Trump and Mike Pence will hold dueling campaign events in Arizona on Friday





Jerod MacDonald-Evoy Arizona Mirror

Former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence will hold dueling events in Arizona on Friday, each backing a different Republican candidate for governor – further cementing divisions between Trump party loyalists and those seeking to move away from the legacy of the former president.

Trump will hold his “Save America Rally” at Tim’s Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, a part of the state known for its conservative politics and fights against far-right extremism. Speakers at the event include a slew of Trump-endorsed candidates: gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake, U.S. Senate nominee Blake Masters, Secretary of State nominee Mark Finchem and Abe Hamadeh, who is running for president. post of attorney general.

Pence will host two separate events with developer Karin Taylor Robson in the state. The first event will take place at a company that makes tactical gear for law enforcement in Peoria alongside Gov. Doug Ducey in the morning along with other speakers yet to be announced. Later, Pence, Ducey and Robson will travel to the National Border Patrol Council office in Tucson where they will hear a “border briefing” from Brandon Judd, according to campaign spokesman Matthew Benson.

While Trump’s events will be his typical bombshell rallies where tickets are available to those quick enough to get tickets, Robson will hold more traditional campaign events that are open to the media but only attended by those who are staff. campaigners and members of the companies participating in the event.

The Trump rally was originally scheduled for last week but was postponed due to the death of his first wife Ivana Trump, who died in New York at the age of 73. This will be Trump’s second rally in Arizona this year; his first was in Florence in January.

Trump’s list of speakers also includes election deadlock and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward and Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, who has featured prominently in a multitude of campaign videos for Masters this week that echo the language of the ‘great replacement’ conspiracy theory

Both rallies come just 11 days before the Aug. 2 primary election in Arizona and several weeks after voting begins. More than 358,000 ballots have already been returned so far, according to political consulting firm Uplift Data, which uses information from the Arizona Democratic Party’s voter roll and Arizona county recorders.

Robson has tried to close his gap with Lake and polls have shown some of his efforts could work as the developer-turned-gubernatorial candidate cut a 20-percentage-point lead by Lake to less than 4 points, according to a poll. made before the beginning of the vote.

Robson has the backing of heavyweight fundraisers like Ducey, who also heads the Republican Governors Association, which works to elect governors across the country. It is not immediately clear whether he will deploy the resources of the RGA to help Robson, as he has done in the GOP primaries for governor in Georgia, Virginia and elsewhere.

Trump and Pence have previously clashed in the Georgia primary, however, where the former vice president endorsed Governor Brian Kemp’s renomination over Trump’s pick David Perdue. Kemp won his primary by a wide margin.

This has led to a schism among Republicans in Arizona, with some claiming they are the “RINOs” or “Republicans in name only” against the “establishment”. Those in the Trump camp who claim those supporting Robson are the “RINOs,” a pejorative that has become popular among Trump cronies.

“Pence is preparing to be embarrassed,” R-Flagstaff Sen. Wendy Rogers said on social media of the upcoming rally. Rogers also said Pence “stabbed” Trump and voted for the “#TeamMAGA” candidates in the primary. “It’s a chance to tell your enemies that we’re not going to fall to the Marxists in Arizona.”

Other far-right members have also taken to social media to express their distrust and anger towards the former vice president. An account associated with the white nationalist groypers movement called Pence a “traitor” to people who voted for Trump, encouraging their supporters to vote for “America First” candidates like Lake.

The rallies also come as Pence has yet to comment on January 6 committee testimony in which witnesses told investigators that Trump appeared to support those who sought to hang Pence during the attack on the Capitol.

Trump has said he plans to announce a 2024 presidential bid soon and others have speculated that Pence is strongly considering running as well.

– 30 –

