Never seen dishonest CEC like Sikander Sultan, Imran Khan addresses workers – Pakistan





Pakistan

Never seen a dishonest CEC like Sikander Sultan, Imran Khan addresses workers

July 21, 2022 9:55 p.m.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, while launching a tirade, said he had never seen a Chief Election Commissioner ( CEC) dishonest like Sikander Sultan Raja.

Addressing workers demonstrating at Liberty Roundabout on the second day against the alleged horse trade in Punjab, he said that the PTI had contested by-elections against 13 parties, the local government and the electoral commission and that the way the ECP had organized the elections should be punished.

Imran Khan, while blaming the CEC for Daska’s by-election defeat, said he had never seen a dishonest Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) like Sikander Sultan Raja, adding that his party had moved the Supreme Court against senatorial elections.

Former prime minister says ECP does not allow vote verification, while historic haggling witnessed in senatorial elections after Yousaf Raza Gilani’s son was caught bribing -wine. He said: “We approached the Chief Election Commissioner, but no action was taken against Raza Gilani’s son, while the police were used in the by-elections.

The PTI President also commended the women for coming out of their homes to exercise their right to vote in the by-elections. He said the days of those who were backed by the establishment winning elections are over, adding that rigging cannot be done on EVM machines but both parties have opposed EVMs.

Watch the speech

On Wednesday, Imran Khan alleged that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was offering 500 million rupees to PTI Punjab Assembly lawmakers to buy their votes, and that he should be jailed for this act.

Taking to Twitter, the President of PTI said that currently we are experiencing the same situation in Lahore as we have seen horse trading in Sindh House adding that the mastermind behind the current wave of horse trading is Asif Zardari and that he offers MPAs 500 million rupees. buy their votes.

“Zardari got NRO for his corruption and now by buying votes with looted wealth he should be jailed,” the former prime minister urged.

In another statement on Twitter, he wrote that “the horse trade is not only an attack on our democracy but also on the moral fabric of our society.”

Imran Khan added that “if the Supreme Court had taken action and banned defectors for life, such acts could have been stopped”.

Hitting the incumbent government, he said US government managers do not realize how much the nation is suffering from the imported government’s conspiracy to change.

