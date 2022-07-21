Putin, Erdogan and Raisi pursue separate agendas





Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, center, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pose for a photo at Saadabad Palace, Tehran, Iran. PA The Tehran summit meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi held on Tuesday was apparently aimed at ending Syria’s 11-year civil war, and there was a dissonant note with Erdogan expressing the need to fight the Kurdish rebels operating on the Syrian-Turkish border because for Turkey the Kurds are the enemy. Russia has been silent on the Kurdish issue and Erdogan’s position, and Raisi has made it clear that Turkey’s Kurdish problem cannot be solved by military action. Thus, the main issue for which the summit was convened ended up in troubled waters so to speak. It would be an exaggeration to describe the Putin-Erdogan-Raisi summit as a counter to the Jeddah summit which US President Joe Biden attended and Saudi Arabia hosted and which was attended by members of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Egypt, Jordan, and Iraq. Syria is a strategic concern for the three participants in the Tehran summit. Russia and Iran support the Bashar Assad government while the declared policy of the United States is to replace the Baathist regime in Damascus, and the Arab Spring of 2011 failed to dislodge the Assad government. But those 11 years have been traumatic and destructive for ordinary Syrians, caught in the crossfire between supporters and opponents of Assad. It is now clear that the United States even used Daesh in Syria to fight Assad, but the scheme failed. The Kurdish party in Syria fought Daesh. Turkey is opposed to Assad and the civil war has overwhelmed Ankara with large numbers of Syrian refugees as European countries refuse to accept Syrian people fleeing the civil war into their homes. Interestingly, Iran and Russia have more in common than Iran and Turkey, and there are strategic ties between Russia and Turkey. The three, Russia, Turkey and Iran, have less in common. Two of them, Russia and Iran, want to prevent Americans from entering Syria because a pro-American government in Damascus would end Iranian influence there. Syria is one of the geopolitical hotspots in the Middle East. Israel and Iran are at loggerheads, as are Syria and Israel. It is indeed a messy picture, but there do not seem to be any easy solutions to the Syrian problem. Turkey under Erdogan has taken a tough stance against Israel, but it is a strategic ploy. Turkey is not opposed to dealing with Israel. Most Arab states are concerned about Iranian influence in Syria, Lebanon and Yemen, and if Tehran were to refrain from interfering in the internal politics of these countries, then Arab states would have no problem with Iran. Iran. But Iran remains an ambitious state and it wants to be a major player in the region, and this is what makes regional power equations unstable. Russia and Turkey, on the other hand, are not strong supporters of Iran’s influence in the region. Turkey and Russia also want close ties with the GCC. The Tehran summit is a meeting of the leaders of three countries each with its own agenda, and there is not too much in common between Putin, Erdogan and Raisi. And it’s not surprising either. It is quite possible that each of them carried out in a limited way the agenda of their respective country. Russia needed the Iranian route to deliver its exports, and Iran is ready to keep its Russian card in its battle against America, and Erdogan had to make his anti-Kurdish viewpoint at a forum in the Middle East and Tehran gave it the space to do so.

