The rivalry between Donald Trump and Mike Pence in 2024 intensifies





The newly formed rivalry of former key allies Donald Trump and Mike Pence is set to intensify over the coming days as the former vice president comes into direct competition with his former confidant.

Trump and Pence are expected to hold dueling campaign events in Arizona on Friday, with the pair endorsing separate candidates in the state’s Republican gubernatorial primary on Aug. 2.

In one corner is Trump-endorsed candidate Kari Lake, a former TV presenter who has continually backed the false claim that the 2020 presidential election was rigged due to widespread voter fraud.

Then there’s Karrin Taylor Robson, a former member of the Arizona Board of Regents who, as of Monday, has Pence’s endorsement.

Donald Trump and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence look on during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House on April 2, 2020, in Washington, DC. MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

“As Arizona Democrats pursue the reckless Biden-Harris agenda, Karrin Taylor Robson is the only gubernatorial candidate who will keep Arizona’s borders and streets safe, empower parents, and create great schools, and will promote conservative values,” Pence said in a July 18 statement. “Karrin is the best choice for Arizona’s future, and I’m proud to support her.”

Pence confirmed with her endorsement that he will appear with her at campaign events this Friday in Phoenix and southern Arizona.

On the same day, Trump is expected to headline a political rally in support of Lake, which was postponed following the death of his first wife, Ivana Trump.

It’s not the first time Pence has openly backed a midterm candidate running against a Trump pick as the former vice president continues to distance himself from Trump amid reports of a run. potential in 2024.

In Georgia, Pence backed Gov. Brian Kemp in the GOP gubernatorial primary, while Trump backed former Sen. David Perdue. Kemp handily beat Perdue in the May election by more than 50 points.

Just days after the rallies in Arizona, Trump and Pence are also expected to return to Washington, DC to deliver speeches.

On July 25, Pence will speak at a Heritage Foundation event where he will outline the policies he says will “save our great nation and why we can’t give up the fight for America’s future.” .

The following day, Trump will return to the nation’s capital for the first time since leaving office to deliver the closing remarks at the America First Policy Institute’s two-day “America First Agenda” summit.

While Pence and Trump reportedly considered a 2024 race, Scott Jennings, a longtime GOP strategist, said Pence is once again opposing Trump in Arizona and his endorsement of a candidate who pushes false claims of electoral fraud is the “continuation of the larger message”. that the former president is trying to embody that the GOP should look to the future.

“That’s going to be the existential question for the Republican Party: are we going to listen to a slightly different point of view than Donald Trump? Right now, the standard-bearer for that is Mike Pence,” Jennings told AFP. Associated Press.

According to a majority of polls, Trump is the overwhelming favorite to clinch the Republican presidential nomination if he chooses to run, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis second and Pence often a distant third.

Pence’s desire to beat Trump wherever possible, even in the White House, stands in stark contrast to the staunch supporter he has been for all four years of his tenure.

The relationship between Trump and Pence broke down following the January 6 attack. In the days leading up to the riot at the United States Capitol, Trump repeatedly and incorrectly asserted that Pence could prevent Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 election in his purely ceremonial role as Speaker of the Senate.

As the riot unfolded, Trump tweeted that Pence “didn’t have the guts to do what should have been done” in preventing confirmation of the results in favor of Joe Biden.

Trump reportedly sent the tweet 10 minutes after learning that Pence had been removed from the bedroom floor for his own safety. The rioters, who could be heard chanting “hang Mike Pence” in the Capitol building, were at one point reportedly within 100 feet of the vice president during the attack.

In January, Pence told Fox News that he and Trump had not spoken since “last summer” after the former president accused him of failing to overturn the election results based on proven false allegations of widespread voter fraud.

In March, Trump appeared to confirm that he would no longer pick Pence as his running mate if he decided on a 2024 bid.

“Mike and I had a great relationship, except for the really big factor that happened at the end. We had a great relationship,” Trump told The Washington Examiner. “I haven’t spoken to him in a long time.”

