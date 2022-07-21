President Jokowi visits China





In response to a question about the visit, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a press briefing on Thursday that Jokowi is the first foreign head of state to visit China after the Olympics in China. Beijing winter, and that China is also the first stage of Joko Widodo’s first trip to China. East Asia since the pandemic, which shows that China and Indonesia attach great importance to bilateral relations. During the visit, Xi will hold talks with Jokowi and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will meet with Widodo. They will have in-depth exchanges of views on bilateral relations and major regional and international issues, Wang said, as reported by Mr. Xinhua. “The two countries are major developing countries and representatives of emerging economies with broad common interests and broad cooperation space,” Wang said. In recent years, under the strategic leadership of the two heads of state, the two sides have confirmed the general direction of building a China-Indonesia community with a shared future, built a new model of cooperation regarding the four pillars of political, economic , cultural and maritime fields, and interpreted the rich content of the comprehensive strategic partnership, he said. With President Jokowi’s visit, China hopes to deepen strategic mutual trust and practical cooperation, and set an example of win-win cooperation and common development among major developing countries in the new era, said Mr. .Wang. China highly appreciates and firmly supports Indonesia’s constructive role as Indonesia holds the G20 presidency this year, Wang said. Joko Widodo will hold face-to-face talks with Chinese leaders on the G20 summit and discuss how to address today’s major global challenges, demonstrating solidarity and coordination among major developing countries, injecting more positive energy in the post-pandemic development of the global economy and further contribute to global fairness and justice, Wang said. Xinhua Click here to get the latest news from Tempo on Google News

