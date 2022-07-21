Boris Johnson’s final line at PMQ





Boris Johnson, the UK’s outgoing Prime Minister, faced “Prime Minister’s Questions” for the final time in the House of Commons on July 20. to Hollywood film Terminator 2, declaring with panache, hasta la vista, baby, before walking out amid thunderous applause from Tory MPs, many of whom had previously called for his resignation.

Expression in popular culture Hasta la vista, which literally translates to up to the sight, is a Spanish farewell meaning see you later, or goodbye. The phrase, with the addition of a playful baby at the end, gained worldwide notoriety and became entrenched in popular culture after it was uttered by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1991 hit, Terminator 2: Judgment. last. In the film, Schwarzenegger plays the T-800 Terminator, a muscular cyborg from a dystopian future who is sent back in time to protect a teenage boy, John Connon, who will later lead humans in the resistance against an all-powerful malevolent artificial intelligence. . The Terminator, as he is called in the film, befriends young Connor, who teaches him the phrase Hasta la vista, baby. In one of the most iconic scenes in any Hollywood action movie, the Terminator repeats the now oft-quoted line deadpan before shooting the main antagonist, a more advanced cyborg, and saving the day. The line, hasta la vista, baby is placed at number 76 in the American Film Institutes 100 Years 100 Movie Quotes, which lists the 100 most memorable lines in American cinema. (Chosen and ranked by a jury of 1,500 experts in 2004, the lines are just films released up to that year.) Johnson in the Commons In Parliament, Johnson listed the achievements of his three-year rule, telling MPs: We helped, I helped, get this country through a pandemic and save another country (Ukraine) from the barbarity. He added, And frankly, that’s enough to keep going. Mission largely accomplished. Prime Ministers Questions (PMQs) are one of the most unique features of British politics. It takes place every Wednesday when the House of Commons is in session and gives MPs the opportunity to question the Prime Minister directly. With the House of Commons entering summer recess on Thursday (July 21), it was the last time Johnson would take questions from MPs as Prime Minister in his current term. His successor among Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss will likely be announced on September 5. While Johnson attempted to end his latest PMQ with a bang, not a groan, his reputation has been deeply damaged in scandal after scandal, and it remains to be seen when, if at all, he will be able to deliver on the promise of the other iconic dialogue from the Terminator series, this one ranked #37 on the “100 Quotes” list. In Terminator (1984), where he plays a different cyborg, this one sent back in time to murder John’s mother, Sarah Connor, Schwarzenegger says: I’ll be back.

