Bangladesh relaxes alcohol laws





Despite its location on one of the busiest streets in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, Eram is nearly impossible for newcomers to find. Only a black gate marks the entrance to the bar. Inside, it’s no longer inviting. Guests are greeted with a miasma of cigarette smoke, sweat, urine and alcohol. Those who don’t tip waiters risk being reported to the police for violating the country’s strict liquor laws. Yet dozens, if not hundreds, walk through the doors every day. Men and women are off limits because the booze is cheap and the lights are dim.

This is the amount of alcohol consumed in Bangladesh. Alcohol consumption has long been banned for Muslims, who now make up 90% of the population. Other religions are exempt but require a permit issued by the government. A loophole for Muslims was introduced in 1950, but it includes the requirement for a medical certificate. The permit states that the holder requires alcohol for medical reasons and is hereby authorized to possess and consume foreign alcohol. Few worries. Most of the drinks are illicit and fuel a lucrative black market for imported liquor. Cases of people dying after drinking questionable homemade beer are not uncommon.

The government has recognized the problem. He revises the rules with the simultaneous aim of boosting domestic industry and bringing alcohol into the law. Individuals will still need a license, but the process for obtaining a liquor license for restaurants and bars will be less ambiguous. The new laws, which were introduced in February, also require establishments to buy 60% of their inventory from two licensed producers in the country: Jamuna Group, which makes Hunter, Bangladesh only local beer, and Carew & Co. , a state-owned enterprise. distiller of drinks as refined as Gold Riband Gin, Old Rum and Imperial Whisky.

The new rules were also designed with consideration for the growing number of foreigners in Bangladesh, from aid workers to Chinese workers working on infrastructure projects and aiming to attract more. Even though domestic tourism has taken off, foreign tourists have remained elusive. Conservative liquor laws and dress codes are often blamed.

Not that there is a shortage of Bangladeshis to consume alcohol. During the pandemic, which hampered the flow of foreign alcohol and provoked a police crackdown on the black market, Carews alcohol revenue fell from 1.56 billion taka ($16.6 million) in 2019-2020 to 1.95 billion taka the following fiscal year. Non-Muslims may have turned it all around on their own, but it seems more likely that some believers helped.

The new laws should allow the government to make a little more money selling alcohol. But the legalization of alcohol sales to all, however lucrative, remains irrelevant. In April, lawyers with links to the main opposition party challenged some of the new rules in the High Court. The government will want to keep the legal battle, assuming it engages in one, silent. An election is approaching next year, and the country’s powerful Islamic groups are annoyed by any whiff of tough stuff, legal or otherwise.

