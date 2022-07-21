Trump’s top lawyers were briefed in detail on the conspiracy from alternative voters on December 13, 2020





Bobbs’ email says a Trump campaign official spoke with teams across the country focused on the effort and then reported back to him on those talks. She then sent her update to several lawyers working for and with Trump, including Rudy Giuliani, senior campaign official and lawyer Boris Epshteyn, Jenna Ellis, Joe diGenova and Victoria Toensing.

A problem reported by Bobb in several states was the challenge of getting illegitimate surrogate voters into state capitol buildings.

They have a friendly legislator who can get them in, she wrote of pro-Trump voters in Nevada. But Bobb didn’t seem certain the plan would work: they’re ready to do it on the steps if necessary, she added.

Trump’s effort to interfere with the Electoral College’s certification of his loss is at the center of the Jan. 6 select committees investigation on Capitol Hill. It also draws the attention of the Justice Department, which requested documents from the Jan. 6 panel specifically about surrogate voters, according to its chairman.

In the battleground state of Georgia, the Fulton County District Attorney, which includes Atlanta, is also investigating the effort and reported that more than a dozen surrogate voters could face criminal charges. .

Bobb did not respond to requests for comment on his December 13, 2020 email. In addition to Trump’s lawyers, Bobb sent it to former New York City Police Commissioner and longtime Giuliani ally, Bernie Kerik; and lawyer-lobbyist Katherine Friess.

Bobbs’ email also went to Matthew Stroia, then chief of staff for Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.). Stroia was later linked to efforts to direct the fake voter rolls to Mike Pence before the then-Vice President presided over Congressional certification of the results, an attempt the Pences team did not welcome. .

Stroias’ presence in the December 2020 email indicates that Trump allies saw him as a team player sooner than expected. None of Bobbs’ email recipients responded to requests for comment. A spokesperson for Kelly declined to comment.

Bobb opened the email by saying that Mike Roman, another Trump campaign official, had held a call the day before with the teams working in the various states.

She then took stock of seven states: Nevada, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Arizona and New Mexico. Biden has won all seven in 2020.

Trying to get inside the building, she continued, referring to Nevada. Work to get a ceremony photo. May have to do paperwork elsewhere. ** Democrats vote by Zoom. It is in the law that they must be in person.

With respect to Georgia, Bobb wrote that voter access to [the] construction was a concern.

Not working with a legislature that can help gain access, she added. Will need a backdoor option. Everyone will meet outside and come back together.

In Michigan, she continued, getting into the state capitol might prove difficult because it was closed due to Covid at the time and controlled by Democrats anyway.

There have been death threats, she added. 200 MI state police. Democrats get a police escort to vote.

The pro-Trump team was working to gain access to a committee room for its alternate voters, she added. The contingency is on the steps of the Capitol, she continued. Will march from GOP headquarters and vote on the steps.

Access to the Wisconsin State Capitol building, she continued, will likely be done, but it’s not finalized yet.

In Pennsylvania, Bobb wrote, Trump’s team was waiting for news from the office of State Sen. Doug Mastriano, now a Republican candidate in the state gubernatorial contest, about securing a room for alternate voters.

The Jan. 6 selection panel assigned Mastriano in February, alongside others linked to the surrogate voters’ plans. He shared documents with the committee earlier this summer.

And in Arizona, all alternate voters were ready to go without anticipating access issues. But, Bobb added, Arizona state law has not specified where voters must gather so they can change locations if the building is closed.

In New Mexico, the plans seemed a little more fragile. They are contacting them to ask if they can arrange this by Monday, Bobb wrote.

Bobbs’ email also detailed the number of people in the affected states who agreed with the plan to act as fake voters.

Pro-Trump surrogate voters in Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan and Nevada have signed certificates saying they officially represent voters in their states, despite Bidens’ victories. In New Mexico and Pennsylvania, surrogate voters did so thinking they should only see their votes count if Trump prevails in the legal challenges.

Epshteyn replied a few minutes later, thanking Bobb and copying Roman to the thread. It’s unclear how or if other email recipients responded to Bobbs’ update.

