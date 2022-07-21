the new president of Draupadi Murmu India; Prime Minister Modi, Nadda and opposition leaders send best wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Draupadi Murmu on winning the presidential election, saying India had made history with a girl from a tribal community elected the country’s first citizen.

History of Indian scripts. At a time when 1.3 billion Indians mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a girl from India from a tribal community born in a remote region of eastern India has been elected our President! Congratulations to Smt. Draupadi Murmu Ji on this achievement, he said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister further said that Murmu has emerged as a beacon of hope, especially for the poor, marginalized and oppressed. Smt. The life of Draupadi Murmu Jis, his early struggles, rich service and exemplary success motivate every Indian. She came across as a beacon of hope for our fellow citizens, especially the poor, marginalized and oppressed, he said.

Prime Minister Modi further thanked all MPs and MPs from all parties who supported the President-elect. His record win bodes well for our democracy, he said.

Amid celebrations outside Murmus’ temporary residence in New Delhi, Modi arrived there shortly after the polling station for the PC Mody poll announced that she had crossed half of the total votes after the third round of counting. The Prime Minister gave her a bouquet and greeted her.

Met Smt. Draupadi Murmu Ji and congratulated her. pic.twitter.com/ALdJ3kWSLj Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2022

He was joined by BJP Chairman JP Nadda. Celebrations were held in several places across the country and the BJP also put up banners and congratulatory posters.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also congratulated Draupadi Murmu saying it was a very proud moment for everyone in Odisha. Patnaik said Murmus’ journey from humble beginnings to becoming the country’s first citizen was an inspiring and shining example of female empowerment. Congratulate #Odisha’s daughter, Smt #DroupadiMurmu on her election as the 15th President of India, Patnaik tweeted. It is indeed a very proud moment for everyone in Odisha that she has been elected to the highest office in the country, he said.

Opposition leaders including Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi, National Leader of AAP and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, NCP Leader Sharad Pawar also praised Draupadi Murmu.

Congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Draupadi Murmu ji after being elected 15th President of India. Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 21, 2022

15 – Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 21, 2022

Sincere congratulations to Smt Draupadi Murmu on his election as President of India. My best wishes are with you as you prepare to take on the responsibilities and burden of your esteemed position.

I wish you much success in your term as President.@DraupadiMurmu__ #DraupadiMurmu Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) July 21, 2022

TMC leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also extended his greetings to the President-elect. I would like to congratulate the Honorable President Elect Smt Draupadi Murmu. The country will sincerely admire you as head of state for protecting the ideals of our Constitution and being the guardian of our democracy, especially when the nation is rife with so much divisiveness, she said in a tweet. .

I would like to congratulate the Honorable President Elect Smt Draupadi Murmu. The country will sincerely admire you as head of state for protecting the ideals of our Constitution and being the guardian of our democracy, especially when the nation is plagued by so much divisiveness. Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 21, 2022

Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind also congratulated Murmu. Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Draupadi Murmu on his election as the 15th President of India, he said.

Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Draupadi Murmu on his election as the 15th President of India. President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 21, 2022

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu commended Murmu and said his deep understanding of peoples’ issues will greatly benefit the nation. Heartiest congratulations to Smt Draupadi Murmu ji on his election as the 15th President of India! His vast experience in public life, his spirit of selfless service and his deep understanding of peoples’ problems will greatly benefit the nation. My best wishes for a successful mandate, tweeted the secretariat of the vice-president.

Congratulations to Smt. Draupadi Murmu Ji on his election as the 15th President of India! His vast experience in public life, his spirit of selfless service and his deep understanding of people’s problems will greatly benefit the nation. My best wishes for a successful mandate! Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) July 21, 2022

Yashwant Sinha, who was the opposition presidential candidate, also expressed his best wishes and said that India hopes that as the 15th President of the Republic, it will act as guardian of the Constitution without fear or favor.

I join my fellow citizens in congratulating Smt Draupadi Murmu for his victory in the 2022 presidential election. India hopes that as the 15th President of the Republic, she will act as guardian of the Constitution without fear or favour. pic.twitter.com/0gG3pdvTor Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) July 21, 2022

Union Minister Amit Shah said Draupadi Murmu attained this highest position in the country today after battling strange circumstances which show the immense power of our democracy. Even after so many struggles, the selfless spirit with which she devoted herself to the service of the country and society is an inspiration to all, he said.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated Draupadi Murmu on his impressive victory. Congratulations to Smt Draupadi Murmu ji for recording an impressive victory in the presidential election. She has been active for public welfare in villages, poor, underprivileged as well as in slums. Today she has risen among them to the highest constitutional position. This is proof of the strength of Indian democracy, he said in a tweet.

BJP leader JP Nadda said, “Warm congratulations to Mrs Draupadi Murmu ji on her election as the 15th President of the country. Reaching the presidency for a woman from a tribal society is a golden moment for the country. I am sure that the nation will derive immense benefit from your experience and efficiency in administrative and social work.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has congratulated NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu on his victory in the presidential poll. In a tweet he said: Huge pride for every Indian to have the first female tribal president #DraupadiMurmu. A memorable day for the country. We Indians are proud of our deeply held democratic values. Congratulations to the newly elected President of India Smt. Draupadi Murmu ji.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, also from Odisha, said in a message: I congratulate Draupadi Murmu, the first tribal woman elected 15th President of India. I have known Murmu for a long time. She is a dedicated leader who has worked for the welfare of tribal peoples. Harichandan said it was a proud moment for the whole tribal community and the country and wished him a long and healthy life in service to the people of the nation.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said Murmus’ resolute victory was a reflection of the social justice system. Murmus’ rich experience in public life would grace the highest office to which she is elected, Jagan said.

Opposition Leader and TDP Leader N Chandrababu Naidu has congratulated the NDA candidate on her victory as the 15th President of India and wished her a successful and fulfilling tenure in the service of the country.

At 64, Murmu who will be the 15th president of India, succeeding Ram Nath Kovind, will also be the youngest and the first president of India to be born after Independence. She will be sworn in on July 25.

Read all the latest news, breaking news, watch the best videos and live TV here.