President Joko Widodo will be the first leader in 2 years to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping





Indonesian President Joko Widodo will pay a state visit to China on July 25-26, becoming the first world leader to visit China in two years. (Source: MFA.gov.cn) Writer: Edwin Shri Bimo | Publisher: Viara Lestari BEIJING, KOMPAS.TV – Indonesian President Joko Widodo will pay a state visit to China on July 25-26 or Monday-Tuesday next week, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Thursday, July 21, 2022. Jokowi will be the first foreign leader in two years to be individually accepted by Beijing, outside of the Winter Olympics in February. As report Straits timePresident Joko Widodo has accepted an invitation from Chinese President Xi Jinping for the state trip, Wang Wenbin said at a regular press conference on Thursday. Wang said Jokowi would hold a meeting with Xi and with Premier Li Keqiang for an in-depth exchange of views. Indonesia currently holds the chairmanship of the Group of 20 and will host this year’s G-20 leaders’ summit in Bali on November 15-16. “When the Indonesian president visits China, he can communicate directly with Chinese leaders,” Wang said. Apart from the Winter Olympics, Beijing has not hosted individual foreign leaders since strict border measures were imposed in 2020 following the Covid-19 outbreak. Also Read: Moment Chinese Foreign Minister Met Jokowi, Appreciated Peace Mission in Russia and Ukraine Indonesia and China have reportedly agreed to speed up construction of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed rail line and a comprehensive economic corridor. This emerged during a meeting between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, as reported Xinhua cited Straits time, Sunday (10/7/2022). (Source: EPA-EFE/Straits Times) Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi also confirmed President Joko Widodo’s state visit to China at the invitation of President Xi Jinping. Besides China, President Joko Widodo also plans to visit Japan and South Korea. The plan for President Jokowi’s visit was transmitted by Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on Thursday (21/7). Foreign Minister Retno explained that the president will visit Beijing on July 26, 2022, Tokyo on July 27, and Seoul on July 28, 2022. “This visit is a short three-day visit to three countries,” said Retno Marsudi. Previously, on July 11, 2022, President Joko Widodo or Jokowi received an honorary visit from Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China or China Wang Yi on Monday (7/11) in Bogor. During the meeting, Jokowi was accompanied by Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan and Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi. During the talk, the Chinese foreign minister appreciated Jokowi’s peaceful mission that he brought to Russia and Ukraine.

