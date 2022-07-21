Imran Khan warns of ‘uncontrollable public anger’ if Punjab CM polls are hampered





Updated: July 22, 2022 01:40 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jul 22 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President Imran Khan has warned institutions of severe “consequences” if public office is “stolen” in the election of Punjab’s chief minister on Friday. Addressing the nation on Thursday, Imran Khan said he could not “hold back” the public if their vote was “disrespected”. He made the remarks during an address to the nation on Thursday, the Dawn newspaper reported. Khan said his party will “never participate” in general elections under the current CEC, as he called it “dishonest and anti-PTI”. Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has accused the CEC of being biased in the Daska by-elections last year. , saying he had ordered a new poll of the seat to ensure the defeat of the PTI. Former Pakistani Prime Minister M Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting of parliamentary parties Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), local media reported.

The parties claimed a majority over each other, The Nation reported, adding that 186 provincial assembly members attended the meeting, while Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari n did not attend the meeting. The parties claimed a majority over each other, The Nation reported, adding that the meeting was attended by 186 members of the provincial assembly, while Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari did not. did not attend the meeting. On Wednesday, Imran Khan alleged that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was offering PKR 500 million to PTI Punjab Assembly lawmakers to buy their votes, and he should be jailed for the act. . Taking to Twitter, the President of PTI said that currently we are experiencing the same situation in Lahore that we have seen from the horse trade in Sindh House adding that the mastermind behind the current wave of horse trade is Asif Zardari and that he offers MPAs Rs 500 million to buy their votes “Zardari got NRO for his corruption and now he is buying votes with looted wealth, he should be imprisoned,” the former prime minister said. In another Tweet, he wrote that “the horse trade is not only an attack on our democracy but also on the moral fabric. Notably, Imran Khan’s party on Sunday made a ‘clean sweep’ in the by-elections members of the Punjab assembly in a blow to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif whose son of Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz is about to lose his post (ANI)

