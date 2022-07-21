Politics
Politics in the Middle East: From Hyper to Hybrid | Opinions
While a new kind of Cold War has come to dominate US-Russian relations following the latter’s invasion of Ukraine, key players in the Middle East are keeping their distance, refusing to take sides.
It is a sign that the hyper-strategic alliances that polarized the region, and the world, during the former Cold War are becoming hybrid, fluid, pragmatic and unpredictable.
During the former Cold War, the Middle East was characterized by greater foreign intervention and relatively more frequent high-intensity conflict.
The post-Cold War has been even worse for the ill-fated Middle East over the past 20 years, it has featured most of the world’s deadliest conflicts. But as the wars in Syria, Yemen and Libya come to an end; As regional conflicts reach stalemates and regional and global powers show signs of weakness and fatigue, a new geopolitical environment is emerging.
This new dynamic was clearly demonstrated at the recent US-Arab summit in Jeddah and the trilateral summit between Russia, Iran and Turkey in Tehran.
Last week’s summit in Jeddah revealed the divergence and mistrust between the United States and its partners/clients in the Middle East. President Joe Biden tried to convince them to increase oil production and end all cooperation with Moscow, to no avail. Despite pleas and pressure from Washington, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt have given no sign that they might stop dealing with Moscow on energy and trade anytime soon. We are a long way from the 1980s, when Saudi Arabia enlisted alongside Washington in the Cold War, helping to dislodge Soviet forces from Afghanistan and lowering the price of oil under American pressure.
On his first trip to the region as president, Biden, who had only recently railed against the pariah regimes that rule the Middle East, swallowed his tongue and his pride in service of the national interest. Yet Riyadh and Cairo have rejected American dictates and even questioned his strategic skill and stamina, given his humiliating withdrawal from Iraq and Afghanistan and his erratic behavior over the past two decades.
The relative decline of the Americas, amid the rise of China and the resurgence of Russia, has prompted its allies to pursue hybrid, non-exclusive foreign relations based solely on their national and regime interests. It’s as if Israel’s nerve has finally rubbed off on its neighbors, friends and enemies. Like Tel Aviv, major players in the Middle East want American arms and aid, but not American advice.
Despite being Washington’s closest regional ally and the first leg of President Bidens’ Middle East trip, Israel has also refused to acquiesce to US wishes not only on Russia, but also on Iran and Palestine. In fact, Israel, which has taken the tail-wagging dynamic to a whole new level, has once again treated America like nothing more than a stupid puppy.
Like Israel, Saudi Arabia and its regional allies, Turkey, which straddles east and west, geographically and geopolitically, has been hybrid for some time now.
At this week’s trilateral summit in Tehran, the major NATO member struck new deals with Washington’s strategic enemies Iran and Russia; even offering arms sales to the ayatollahs.
After NATO allies refused to sell it air defense systems on acceptable terms, Turkey turned to NATO enemy Russia to buy its sophisticated S-400 system, much to Washington’s dismay. Since then, Saudi Arabia has shown a similar defiance, initiate talks with Moscow to buy the Russian system.
And like Turkey, Israel and Saudi Arabia, Iran is also trying to pursue hybrid relations, allying itself with China and Russia while remaining open to collaboration with Europe and insisting on negotiating a return to the nuclear agreement with the United States. And since its invasion of Ukraine, Russia has become more dependent on Iran to counterbalance American and Turkish influences in Syria.
Meanwhile, these central Middle Eastern players have hybrid relationships within the region and beyond. Iran and Saudi Arabia may be sworn enemies, stuck in some sort of Cold War logic, but they are also involved in direct diplomatic talks aimed at reducing tensions in the Gulf and finding solutions to the regional hotspots, like Yemen, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, etc.
A similar dynamic has emerged between the UAE and Iran, as the UAE normalizes relations with the Assad regime in Syria and sort of withdraws from the war in Yemen, while establishing diplomatic relations. , security and strategic with the sworn enemy of Iran, Israel.
In short, the new hybrid geopolitical dynamic is nothing like the rigid and hyper bipolarity that has divided and dominated the world for decades. Given that the world fights wars as it does business and as it does politics, using similar tools and methods, this change is likely to prove long-lasting and global. In other words, and at the risk of oversimplifying, expect more governments to pursue hybrid policies in an increasingly hybrid environment characterized by hybrid work, hybrid cars and hybrid warfare. This will further complicate global and regional dynamics, producing a dizzying shifting reality, making it increasingly difficult to predict what might happen next; where a new explosion could occur, or if some countries could reach housing tomorrow.
All of this begs the question: will the shift from hyper to hybrid relationships bring stability? or even peace in the Middle East? This could indeed reduce inter- and intra-national instability for some time, but unless and until regional actors use this window to address pressing justice and human rights issues, hold on. you to more of the same instability and violence.
Sources
2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/opinions/2022/7/21/the-middle-east-from-hyper-to-hybrid
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Fazl accuses Imran Khan of violating the Constitution July 21, 2022
- The Tories appear to be cooling off on Boris Johnson’s signature policy July 21, 2022
- Phantom and Hollywood Gaming looking to open sports betting parlors July 21, 2022
- If politicians dissolve Big Tech, consumers will pay July 21, 2022
- Even a day after January 6, Trump hesitated to condemn the violence July 21, 2022