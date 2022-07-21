Politics in the Middle East: From Hyper to Hybrid | Opinions

While a new kind of Cold War has come to dominate US-Russian relations following the latter’s invasion of Ukraine, key players in the Middle East are keeping their distance, refusing to take sides.

It is a sign that the hyper-strategic alliances that polarized the region, and the world, during the former Cold War are becoming hybrid, fluid, pragmatic and unpredictable.

During the former Cold War, the Middle East was characterized by greater foreign intervention and relatively more frequent high-intensity conflict.

The post-Cold War has been even worse for the ill-fated Middle East over the past 20 years, it has featured most of the world’s deadliest conflicts. But as the wars in Syria, Yemen and Libya come to an end; As regional conflicts reach stalemates and regional and global powers show signs of weakness and fatigue, a new geopolitical environment is emerging.

This new dynamic was clearly demonstrated at the recent US-Arab summit in Jeddah and the trilateral summit between Russia, Iran and Turkey in Tehran.

Last week’s summit in Jeddah revealed the divergence and mistrust between the United States and its partners/clients in the Middle East. President Joe Biden tried to convince them to increase oil production and end all cooperation with Moscow, to no avail. Despite pleas and pressure from Washington, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt have given no sign that they might stop dealing with Moscow on energy and trade anytime soon. We are a long way from the 1980s, when Saudi Arabia enlisted alongside Washington in the Cold War, helping to dislodge Soviet forces from Afghanistan and lowering the price of oil under American pressure.

On his first trip to the region as president, Biden, who had only recently railed against the pariah regimes that rule the Middle East, swallowed his tongue and his pride in service of the national interest. Yet Riyadh and Cairo have rejected American dictates and even questioned his strategic skill and stamina, given his humiliating withdrawal from Iraq and Afghanistan and his erratic behavior over the past two decades.

The relative decline of the Americas, amid the rise of China and the resurgence of Russia, has prompted its allies to pursue hybrid, non-exclusive foreign relations based solely on their national and regime interests. It’s as if Israel’s nerve has finally rubbed off on its neighbors, friends and enemies. Like Tel Aviv, major players in the Middle East want American arms and aid, but not American advice.

Despite being Washington’s closest regional ally and the first leg of President Bidens’ Middle East trip, Israel has also refused to acquiesce to US wishes not only on Russia, but also on Iran and Palestine. In fact, Israel, which has taken the tail-wagging dynamic to a whole new level, has once again treated America like nothing more than a stupid puppy.

Like Israel, Saudi Arabia and its regional allies, Turkey, which straddles east and west, geographically and geopolitically, has been hybrid for some time now.

At this week’s trilateral summit in Tehran, the major NATO member struck new deals with Washington’s strategic enemies Iran and Russia; even offering arms sales to the ayatollahs.

After NATO allies refused to sell it air defense systems on acceptable terms, Turkey turned to NATO enemy Russia to buy its sophisticated S-400 system, much to Washington’s dismay. Since then, Saudi Arabia has shown a similar defiance, initiate talks with Moscow to buy the Russian system.

And like Turkey, Israel and Saudi Arabia, Iran is also trying to pursue hybrid relations, allying itself with China and Russia while remaining open to collaboration with Europe and insisting on negotiating a return to the nuclear agreement with the United States. And since its invasion of Ukraine, Russia has become more dependent on Iran to counterbalance American and Turkish influences in Syria.

Meanwhile, these central Middle Eastern players have hybrid relationships within the region and beyond. Iran and Saudi Arabia may be sworn enemies, stuck in some sort of Cold War logic, but they are also involved in direct diplomatic talks aimed at reducing tensions in the Gulf and finding solutions to the regional hotspots, like Yemen, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, etc.

A similar dynamic has emerged between the UAE and Iran, as the UAE normalizes relations with the Assad regime in Syria and sort of withdraws from the war in Yemen, while establishing diplomatic relations. , security and strategic with the sworn enemy of Iran, Israel.

In short, the new hybrid geopolitical dynamic is nothing like the rigid and hyper bipolarity that has divided and dominated the world for decades. Given that the world fights wars as it does business and as it does politics, using similar tools and methods, this change is likely to prove long-lasting and global. In other words, and at the risk of oversimplifying, expect more governments to pursue hybrid policies in an increasingly hybrid environment characterized by hybrid work, hybrid cars and hybrid warfare. This will further complicate global and regional dynamics, producing a dizzying shifting reality, making it increasingly difficult to predict what might happen next; where a new explosion could occur, or if some countries could reach housing tomorrow.

All of this begs the question: will the shift from hyper to hybrid relationships bring stability? or even peace in the Middle East? This could indeed reduce inter- and intra-national instability for some time, but unless and until regional actors use this window to address pressing justice and human rights issues, hold on. you to more of the same instability and violence.