Ray of hope for our citizens, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets on President-elect Draupadi Murmu





Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated President-elect Draupadi Murmu New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated Draupadi Murmu on his victory in the presidential election. “India is making history,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted after the National Democratic Alliance candidate – now India’s first tribal president – beat Common Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. “At a time when 1.3 billion Indians mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a girl from India from a tribal community born in a remote part of eastern India has been elected our President. Congratulations to Draupadi Murmu ji for this achievement,” PM Modi tweeted. “Droupadi Murmu ji’s life, early struggles, rich service and exemplary success motivate every Indian. She has emerged as a beacon of hope for our citizens, especially the poor, marginalized and oppressed,” said Prime Minister Modi. President-elect Murmu began public life as a councilor in Odisha and will go down in history as India’s first tribal president and second woman in that position. The former governor of Jharkhand won an easy victory over Mr Sinha. She is believed to be deeply spiritual and a devout practitioner of the Brahma Kumaris meditation techniques, a movement she embraced after losing her husband, two sons, mother and brother over six years between 2009 and 2015. reported the PTI news agency. “Droupadi Murmu ji has been an outstanding MP and Minister. She had a great tenure as Governor of Jharkhand. I am sure she will be an outstanding President who will lead and strengthen India’s development journey “, Prime Minister Modi said. I would like to thank all MPs and MPs from all parties who supported the candidacy of Smt. Draupadhi Murmu Ji. His record victory bodes well for our democracy. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2022 “I would like to thank all MPs and MPs from all parties who supported the candidacy of Smt. Draupadi Murmu Ji. His record win bodes well for our democracy,” the prime minister said. Yashwant Sinha, who ran for the presidency as a joint opposition candidate, also congratulated President-elect Murmu after the results were released tonight. “I join my fellow citizens in congratulating Draupadi Murmu on his victory in the presidential election of 2022. India hopes that as the 15th President of the Republic, she will function as the guardian of the Constitution without fear or favour” , Mr. Sinha tweeted. In a one-page statement acknowledging defeat, Mr Singh said: ‘Despite the election result, I think it has benefited Indian democracy in two important ways. opposition on a common platform. This is indeed the need of the hour, and I strongly urge them to continue – and even further strengthen – the unity of the opposition beyond the presidential election. must be equally evident in the election of the vice-president. “Secondly, as part of my election campaign, I have tried to highlight the views, concerns and commitments of opposition parties on major issues facing the nation and the people. In particular, I have expressed grave concern over the blatant and rampant militarization of the ED, the CBI, the income tax department and even the governor’s office against opposition parties and their leaders,” said Mr Sinha. Since June 21, when she was nominated as the NDA’s presidential candidate, President-elect Murmu has made no public statement. The race for victory seemed certain and its numbers were bolstered by the support of a section of opposition parties such as Biju Janata Dal, Shiv Sena, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, YSR Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party and the Telegu Desam Party. Some of these parties had previously backed Mr. Sinha.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/ray-of-hope-for-our-citizens-pm-modi-tweets-on-droupadi-murmu-3181235 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos