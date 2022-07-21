Trump wanted to resume speech agreeing to transfer power to Biden





The day after the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill, then-President Trump finally released a video, reluctantly agreeing to a handover of power to the “new” Biden administration. However, two days after the broadcast of the White House video, Donald Trump wanted a mulligan.

A person with direct knowledge of the matter told Rolling Stone that Trump had told aides who supported him that he wanted to deliver another address to the nation, one in which he would double down on the lie that the presidential election of 2020 had been “stolen”. with “fraud”.

The recast speech, which Trump envisioned as a prime-time address, was reportedly a tone 180 from the video the White House released the day after the Trump-inspired crowd assault. The source adds that the president would have directly attacked the legitimacy of the incoming administration of Joe Biden, and swore to his supporters that he would continue to “fight” for them.

Since leaving office, Trump has — sort of — delivered the follow-up speech he never got to deliver at the White House, when lawyers and close advisers warned him of his potential criminal exposure. after the deadly riot. The twice-impeached former president has been repeating his anti-democratic lies for months in numerous speeches, rallies, interviews and online posts. He attempted to argue that the violence on Capitol Hill took place regardless of his actions. He spoke out in favor of the Capitol rioters while promising to forgive them if they were elected to another term. He cemented his lies about the 2020 election as widely held conservative positions.

Trump’s push to give a second speech counter to the one he gave on Jan. 7 came amid an internal fight over his post-January. 6 messaging. The Washington Post, citing sources familiar with the Jan. 6 committee’s work, reported on Wednesday that the former president stubbornly refused staff attempts to have him condemn the rioters in the taped statement from the White House Jan. 7.

According to the Post, “in an hour spent trying to record the message, Trump resisted holding the rioters to account, trying to call them patriots, and refused to say the election was over.” Trump was reportedly loath to recall the dogs and only agreed to do so after staff reminded him that Congress was considering invoking the 25th Amendment against him.

The public could get a glimpse of the results of Trump’s attempts to deliver the speech during Thursday’s prime-time hearing, during which the committee plans to lay out what they say will be their final public arguments in their case against Trump. Committee expected to focus heavily on Trump’s inaction in the 187 minutes between Trump’s speech at the Ellipse rally and his afternoon message telling ‘very special’ rioters to ‘go home’ .

In a clip released Thursday by committee member Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), former White House press secretary Kayleigh and former White House attorney Pat Cipollone testify that Trump remained in the room presidential dining room while watching news broadcasts of the riot taking place at the Capitol.

The committee is also expected to detail how Trump reveled in the chaos and violence unfolding on Capitol Hill. “He wanted to see it play out,” Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) said this week, according to the Post. “And it wasn’t until he realized it wasn’t going to work that he finally stood up and said something.”

