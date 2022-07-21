What’s next after Boris Johnson?

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson left office on July 7 following the resignation of more than 50 senior government officials. It should be noted that Johnson, who played a significant role in the resignation of his predecessor Theresa Mays in 2019, was dragged into a worse end. Before assessing this development, important not only for the Tories but also for British politics, it is necessary to understand why Johnson quit and how he got there.

First, it should be noted that Johnson increased his popularity by campaigning hard on Brexit in the EU referendum in 2016. Then he took office in 2019 with the motto Get Brexit Done after forcing his predecessor May to resign following an unsuccessful Brexit. negotiations with the EU. Following the snap election that took place in the shadow of Brexit in December 2019, the Johnson-led Tories showed significant success by knocking out 365 MPs with 44% of the vote. Subsequently, as he had promised, Johnson sealed the Brexit deal with the EU, ending a significant crisis for the UK. As a result, his position within the party and his populist image in society were enhanced.

The coronavirus pandemic, which began to affect the whole world from March 2020, has become a difficult test for Johnson and his government. On the one hand, there was strong public pressure on the government due to the policy known as herd immunity, which deliberately allowed large swaths of the population to be affected by the pandemic. In fact, due to this policy (according to Worldometers data from July 14, 2022), the UK is recorded as the seventh country with the highest number of deaths from the pandemic. Despite all the public criticism, the government insisted on this controversial policy. In this regard, Johnson’s appearance at parties and ignoring quarantine rules has caused controversy for the party and society. His admission of what later became known as the Partygate scandal damaged Johnson’s political reputation.

The second factor that led Johnson to resign was the fact that Tory MP Chris Pincher continued his administrative duties in Parliament with the support of the Prime Minister despite accusations of harassment against him on several occasions. Johnson’s backing of Pincher instead of firing him led to comments that the party had strayed from moral values. Most strikingly, in a statement just before his resignation, Johnson offered another apology, admitting he had received similar claims about Pincher three years ago.

In the shadow of the Pincher scandal, Johnson won the vote of confidence held in the Conservative party group on June 6, but backlash within the cabinet has not ceased. Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and Health Minister Sajid Javid stepped up the pressure on Johnson by resigning with messages saying they no longer trusted the prime minister. In fact, the resignation of more than 50 government officials forced Johnson to resign. So the Johnson era, which began in the shadow of the country’s Brexit chaos, came to an end due to the ensuing scandals and loss of cabinet control.

With this expected end for Johnson, the Conservative Party has changed its third leadership since 2016. If the instability within the Conservative Party, as one of the two mass parties that shape the country’s politics, is not halted and the party leadership cannot agree on a rational candidate decision, the Conservatives could lose power in the general election to be held in January 2025. In fact, in the local elections held in England, In Wales and Scotland in May this year, the Tories lost 12 councilors and 485 town councilors they previously held can be seen as an important message to the party from voters. In this regard, it is important that the new leader who will replace Johnson has a strong, non-populist profile.

As for who might be the new leader of the party and government, it should be noted that Johnson will continue to stay at 10 Downing Street until the new leader of the party and prime minister is elected. Yet the Tories began to choose Johnson’s successor as party leader and prime minister. Many Conservative politicians have declared their candidacy for the leadership of the party. Among them, Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and Liz Truss stand out as the strong candidates at the moment. On July 13, in the first internal Conservative leadership vote, Sunak came in first with 88 votes. In view of this result, it is highly likely that Sunak will become the new leader of the party and the new Prime Minister of the country. However, as there is still plenty of time before the party congress on September 5, the uphill race will continue for the new party leader and thus the country’s new prime minister.

When a new leader will be appointed is unclear, Johnson’s resignation is also important in showing that the instability in British domestic politics that has plagued Britain since 2016 will continue for some time to come. If this abnormal trend does not end in the country which has changed three prime ministers and held two snap general elections in the last six years, the UK could continue to struggle with its domestic problems for a long time. This may force the country to adopt a passive foreign policy stance. Also, like many other countries, the UK has been through high inflation. For this reason, if a new and strong government is not formed as soon as possible, the country’s economic problems could become more complex.