Here’s the proof that Donald Trump didn’t get it on January 6





Even back then, it was weird. Here is the transcript (the bold is mine):

“I know your pain, I know you are hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a crushing election and everyone knows it, especially the other side. But you have to go home now “We must have peace. We must have law and order. We must respect law and order in our great people. We don’t want anyone to be hurt.”

“It’s a very difficult time. There’s never been a time like this when something like this happened where they could take it away from all of us, from me, from you, from our country. It was a fraudulent election, but we can “I’m not playing into these people’s hands. We must have peace. So go home. We love you. You are very special. You have seen what is happening. You see the way other people are treated who are so bad and so bad.” bad.

I still remember looking at his statement on Twitter on January 6 and thinking, “Is this the best he can come up with?” After all, the Capitol had just seen an armed insurrection that left several dead and more than 100 police officers injured. (Since then, more than 840 people have been arrested in connection with that day’s attack.)

And Trump was telling these people that he loved them and that they were “very special”? Not to mention repeating the same lies about the election (“We had an election stolen from us”) that led to the insurgency in the first place?

Turns out Trump wasn’t sorry for the tone of his remarks that day. And in a speech he gave the next day, he wanted to express his support for the rioters even more explicitly.

As CNN reported Thursday morning excerpts from the speech Trump gave on January 7, 2021:

“They show that Trump is struggling to make the effort to save the message. Trump refused to say the election results were settled and tried to call the rioters patriots. He also gave himself a lot wrong not to accuse them of wrongdoing.”

The speech Trump ultimately delivered was brief (less than three minutes) and largely conciliatory.

“A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20,” he said. “My focus now is to ensure a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation.”

But we now know that wasn’t the speech he originally wanted to give. Instead, he wanted to keep raising questions about the election and praising the people who, about 24 hours before, had invaded the Capitol.

This is broadly consistent with Trump’s approach to the January 6 and 2020 elections over the ensuing 18 months.

Earlier this spring, Trump told the Washington Post that he visited the Capitol on Jan. 6: “I would have been there in a minute.” Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Trump’s White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified before the House Select Committee investigating the insurgency that Trump endorsed rioters’ “hang on Mike Pence” chants after the vice president has refused to try to overturn the results of the 2020 election. And of course, almost daily, Trump sends unsubstantiated missives about how the last election was stolen from him.

What’s so telling about the latest reports on the aftermath of the Capitol riot is that they affirm something we’ve heard before: Trump didn’t get it (or didn’t want to get it) the seriousness of what happened on January 6. He did not see this as an attack on our democracy. Instead, he viewed it as an expression of patriotic fervor.

He didn’t understand it then. He doesn’t understand now. And he’s very likely to be the Republican nominee for president in 2024. Sit with that for a minute.

