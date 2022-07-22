Ex-PM Imran Khan’s bail in ‘Azadi March’ case extended until July 30





HIGHLIGHTS Imran Khan’s march for “haqeeqi azadi” took place on May 25. A number of cases have been filed in several Islamabad police stations against Imran and other party leaders for alleged vandalism. “The government has turned Pakistan into a police state,” Pakistan Tehreek said. -e-Insaf in a tweet Islamabad: An Islamabad District and Magistrate Court on Thursday extended the bail of former Pakistani Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan until July 30 in 11 cases related to violence and damage to public property during the party’s “Azadi March” held in May.

Following the FIRs registered against him, Imran Khan had applied for bail before his arrest.

Imran Khan’s “Azadi March” took place on May 25. His party later claimed that the government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif used force against protesters during the event. However, the Pakistani government claimed that PTI supporters burned green belts adjacent to major roads in Islamabad on May 25.

A number of cases have been registered in various police stations in Islamabad against Imran and other party leaders over allegations of vandalism, Dawn reported.

Islamabad police had told the Supreme Court that on that day, Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf protesters rushed directly towards D-Chowk on the “instructions” of the party chairman and not towards the designated place between the sectors G-9 and H-9.

Furthermore, sealed reports have also been submitted to the Supreme Court of Pakistan on behalf of the spy agencies.

Detailed information on the aftermath of the May 25 incident was provided in the report. According to the report, 26 people were treated at two hospitals and were later released, while 77 suspects were taken into custody in 19 cases. The media portal cited the report as saying there were no casualties in the incident.

Ousted leader Imran Khan called the ‘Azadi march’ a peaceful protest and denounced the use of chemical tear gas shells, baton charges, shooting, shelling, rubber bullets and shotguns by the current government which “ripped up” the basic rights of the people.

Arrest warrants have been issued for a dozen members of Imran Khan’s party by an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

“Government has made Pakistan a police state. They first prosecuted political rivals for terrorism and have now obtained arrest warrants for 17 PTI leaders. If the imported government deals with terrorism cases, the people will forget how expensive flour has become?” Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) asked in a tweet.

After the party’s long march in May, several PTI leaders, including Imran Khan, were accused of rioting.

