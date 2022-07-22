Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah congratulate Draupadi Murmu on his historic victory





As it became clear on Thursday night that Draupadi Murmu was set to be elected as India’s president, even before the results were announced, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s Home Minister Union Amit Shah and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh contacted Mrs. Murmus Delhi residence to congratulate her. Posts have been pouring in on social media hailing the election of India’s first tribal woman as president. The Prime Minister tweeted that at a time when 1.3 billion Indians mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, an Indian girl from a tribal community born in a remote part of eastern India has been elected our president! Mr. Shah said Mrs. Murmu rose to the nation’s highest office after facing difficult circumstances and this shows the immense power of our democracy. Even after so many struggles, the selflessness with which she devoted herself to the service of the nation and society is an inspiration to all. I express my gratitude to NDA allies, other political parties and independents for voting in favor of Tribal Pride, Smt. Draupadi Murmu, he said in a tweet. Mr Singh said the president-elect has been active for public welfare not only in the villages but also in the slums. Today she has risen among them to the highest constitutional position. This is proof of the strength of Indian democracy, Mr Singh said in a tweet. Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted, Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Draupadi Murmu on his election as 15 ePresident of India. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, whose term ends in August, also congratulated Ms Murmu, adding that her vast experience in public life, spirit of selfless service and deep understanding of peoples’ issues will greatly benefit the nation. . Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said in a tweet that Mizoram congratulates the first indigenous female president. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said he was leading a procession to celebrate Ms Murmu’s landslide victory. Union Minister Piyush Goyal said it was India’s victory and that India had its first female tribal president. The Chief Minister of Bihar extended his best wishes to Ms. Murmu. Union Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy visited Ms Murmus’ residence. A historic moment for the whole country, especially tribal society and an opportunity to show the dynamism of our democracy, Mr. Reddy tweeted. Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, said it was a proud moment and a historic day for the country. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Ms Murmu won 104 votes to 79 for NDAs in Assam’s 126-member assembly, while two members were absent. My sincere gratitude to the people of Assam for placing their faith in the Presidential candidate of the NDAs and wholeheartedly joining in this historic moment, Mr. Sarma said. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde congratulated Ms. Murmu on Twitter. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Ms Murmus’ election was the 15 ePresident of India is a statement of an authentic and inclusive India. It will serve as an inspiration to millions of our fellow citizens. The New India is not just an aspiration; it becomes a reality, he said. The US Embassy in India posted a tweet congratulating Ms. Murmu. The United States looks forward to the continued expansion of US-India relations under the leadership of President-elect Murmu, the tweet read.

