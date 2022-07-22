Xi Jinping has made China a pariah for global investors





On a recent trip to London, the Asia-based Citigroups research team discovered what they called a surprisingly low level of customer engagement with China. Discussions analysts Gaurav Garg and Johanna Chua had with macro investors focused on the direction of China’s growth and stimulus policies, the analysts wrote in a July 7 report. Customers have instead focused on the Indian and Korean markets, they said. Krane Funds Advisors LLC, a manager of China-focused exchange-traded funds, faced significant pushback from clients during a May round, said Xiaolin Chen, who manages KraneShares’ outside business. from the United States, during a recent roundtable organized by Funds Europe/Funds Global Asia. Investors said they lacked the confidence to invest in the country, according to Chen. A wobbly real estate market is just one of many factors that make China an unattractive place to invest. Credit:Bloomberg The Carlyle Group’s new $8.5 billion Asian fund will have lower than normal exposure to China, with markets including South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia and India taking relay, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg this month. British investment firm Artemis Investment Management LLP has invested less than 4% of its global fund directly in China, mostly in state-controlled lender China Construction Bank, according to fund manager Simon Edelsten. Of course, divesting from China altogether is not an easy decision, given that it is home to a $21 trillion bond market and $16 trillion equities on land and in Hong Kong. Its government bonds still offer diversification, according to Luca Paolini of Pictet Asset Managements. And it’s not like there are a lot of attractive alternatives. Sri Lanka’s debt default and ongoing political crisis have fueled concerns about a wave of distress spreading through emerging markets, and the strength of the US dollar is adding to the pressure, forcing Chile’s central bank to intervene last week. Idiosyncratic risks such as South Africa’s largest fuel producer declaring force majeure on the supply of petroleum products are also still present. It is therefore perhaps less surprising that M&G Investments has recently increased its exposure to Chinese equities, even if it required proper awareness, pricing and risk sizing, said Fabiana Fedeli, chief investment officer of the firm for equities and multi-assets in London. And despite all the negativity, Rayliant Global Advisors has seen assets in its Quantamental China Equity ETF more than double to $111 million since May. It is becoming incredibly difficult to construct a bullish structural story on Chinese assets. Jamie Dannhauser, Ruffers Chief Economist We are seeing more contrarians looking to use our funds to rebalance in China, said Jason Hsu, chief investment officer at Rayliant. At this point, cutting China isn’t really an investment decision. It’s more of an emotional reaction and a career risk/optical decision. Such risks carry more weight at a time when making money in China has become difficult. The CSI 300 stock index is down about 27% from its peak 17 months ago, lagging the S&P 500 nearly 26 percentage points. wiped out China’s yield advantage over Treasuries for the first time since 2010, pushing the yuan lower. Investors in China’s high-yield dollar bonds are sitting on year-to-date losses 34% worse than last year’s returns. Longer term, the Ruffers team plans to implement its views on the Chinese economy through actions in Japan, the United States and Europe. Similarly, Edelsten at Artemis says his fund has opted for exposure through Western consumer goods and Japanese automation companies with large Chinese order books. Loading Even if you have a positive macro view of China, it’s very, very difficult internally to sell Chinese stocks, Ruffers chief economist Jamie Dannhauser said at the same meeting last week. It is becoming incredibly difficult to construct a bullish structural story on Chinese assets. Bloomberg The Market Recap newsletter is a summary of trading days. Get it each of useday afternoon.

