Jan. 6 panel probes Donald Trump for 187 minutes as Capitol comes under attack as prime-time hearing nears | Chicago News





The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 12, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) The HouseJan. Committee No. 6 aims to show in what could be its final hearing on Thursday night that Donald Trump’s lies about a stolen election fueled the macabre attack on the US Capitol, that he did nothing to quit but instead happily watched on television at the White House.

The prime-time audience will dive into the 187 minutes that Trump failed to act on Jan. 6, 2021, despite pleas from aides, allies and even his family. The panel argues that attempts by defeated presidents to overturn Joe Bidens’ election victory have left the United States facing lingering questions about the resilience of its democracy.

A profound moment of judgment for America, said Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., a member of the committee.

Featuring live testimony from two former White House aides and committee excerpts from more than 1,000 interviews, Thursday evening’s session will add a closing chapter to the past six weeks of hearings that have at times captivated the nation and provided a record for history.

Ahead of the hearing, the committee released a video of four former White House aides – press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, General’s security aide Keith Kellogg, White House attorney Pat Cipollone and the Executive Assistant to the President Molly Michael – testifying that Trump was in the private dining room with the television on as the violence unfolded.

Everyone was watching TV, Kellogg said.

Returning to prime time for the first time since the series of hearings began, the panel sets out to explain how close the United States has come to what a retired federal judge testifying this summer called a constitutional crisis.

The events of Jan. 6 will be described minute by minute, said the panel’s vice chair, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

You’ll hear that Donald Trump never picked up the phone that day to order his administration to help him, Cheney said.

He didn’t call the army. His Secretary of Defense received no orders. He did not call his attorney general. He did not speak to the Department of Homeland Security, Cheney said. Mike Pence did all of those things; Not Donald Trump.

The audience will show never-before-seen excerpts from a Jan. 7 video that White House aides begged Trump to make as a national healing message for the country. The footage will show how Trump struggled to condemn the mob of his supporters who violently violated the Capitol, according to a person familiar with the matter and on condition of anonymity to discuss it before its public release.

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified that Trump wanted to include language about pardoning rioters in the speech, but White House lawyers advised against it. Trump reluctantly condemned the riot in a three-minute speech that evening.

Testifying Thursday are former White House aides. Matt Pottinger, who was deputy national security adviser, and Sarah Matthews, then press secretary, both tendered their resignations on January 6, 2021, after what they saw that day. Trump dismissed the social media hearings and dismissed much of the testimony as fake.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., the committee chair, is self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 and will attend via video.Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., a former Navy officer who will lead the session with Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., who served combat missions in Iraq and Afghanistan, said she expects that the testimony of White House aides is just really compelling.

These are people who believed in the work they were doing, but didn’t believe in stolen elections, Luria said.

White House aides weren’t the only ones calling him that day. The panel is expected to provide a tally of Trump administration aides and even Cabinet members who resigned after Trump failed to call off the attack. Some Cabinet members were so alarmed that they considered invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

As the panel continues to collect evidence and prepares to release a preliminary report of findings, it has amassed the most significant public record yet on what led Americans to attack the seat of democracy.

Although the committee cannot bring criminal charges, the Department of Justice monitors its work.

So far, more than 840 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol riot. More than 330 of them have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanors. Of more than 200 defendants to be convicted, approximately 100 were sentenced to terms of imprisonment.

What remains uncertain is whether Trump or the former president’s key allies will face serious charges. No former president has ever been prosecuted federally by the Department of Justice.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said Wednesday that Jan. 6 was the largest and most significant investigation ever undertaken by the Justice Department.

We have to get it right, Garland said. For those affected, as I think every American should be, we need to do two things: we need to hold anyone criminally responsible for trying to nullify a legitimate election, and we need to do that in a way filled with integrity and professionalism.

Diving into the timeline, the panel aims to show what happened between when Trump left the stage at his Stop the Steal rally shortly after 1:10 p.m., after telling supporters to march to the Capitol, and about three hours later when he posted a video address from the Rose Garden in which he told the rioters to go home but also praised them as very special.

He also expects to produce additional evidence about Trump’s confrontation with Secret Service agents who refused to drive him to the Capitol, testimony that the security detail disputed.

Five people died that day as Trump supporters fought police in a bloody hand-to-hand fight to storm the Capitol. An officer testified to how she slipped into other people’s blood as they tried to hold back the crowd. A Trump supporter was shot dead by police.

The president didn’t do much but happily watch television during that time, Kinzinger said.

Not only did Trump refuse to tell the crowd to leave the Capitol, but he did not call on other parts of the government for reinforcements and gave no orders to deploy the National Guard, Cheney said.

This is despite countless pleas from Trump aides and allies, including his daughter Ivanka Trump and Fox News host Sean Hannity, according to previous testimony and text messages the committee obtained.

You’ll hear Capitol Hill leaders begged the president for help, Cheney said, including House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, who she said indicated he was scared and called several members of President Trump’s family after he was unable to convince the President himself.

The panel said its investigation is ongoing and further hearings are possible. He expects to compile a preliminary report this fall and a final report by the end of this session of Congress.

