Prime Minister Modi wishes Biden a speedy recovery from Covid; US prez provides health update | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Thursday to wish US President Joe Biden a speedy recovery after being diagnosed with Covid-19. Modi sent his best wishes on the day India got its first female tribal president after Draupadi Murmu recorded a landslide triumph over Yashwant Sinha. My best wishes to Joe Biden for a speedy recovery from Covid-19 and prayers for his good health, Modi tweeted. Minutes after the prime minister’s message, Biden himself gave an update on his health on the microblogging site, saying he was doing great and was busy. Read also | After Joe Biden’s I Have Cancer Remark Creates Buzz, White House Says This Friends, I’m doing very well. Thank you for your concern. I just called Senator Casey, Congressman Cartwright, and Mayor Cognetti (and my Scranton cousins!) to let them know my regrets for missing our event today. Stay busy! reads the US president’s tweet. My best wishes to @POTUS @JoeBiden for a speedy recovery from COVID-19, and prayers for his good health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2022 Friends, I’m doing very well. Thank you for your concern. I just called Senator Casey, Congressman Cartwright, and Mayor Cognetti (and my Scranton cousins!) to let them know my regrets for missing our event today. Stay busy! pic.twitter.com/uf7AsOg571 — President Biden (@POTUS) July 21, 2022 News that Biden had contracted the infection came earlier in the day, with White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre advising in a statement that he was experiencing very mild symptoms. The 79-year-old, who is the 46th president of the United States, is fully vaccinated against the virus and is receiving two boosters, Jean-Pierre added. The statement further indicates that Biden will isolate himself in the White House while continuing to fully perform all his duties. Jean-Pierre said Biden last tested negative on Tuesday and would remain in self-isolation until he tested negative again. He was in contact with White House staff members by phone this morning and will participate in his scheduled meetings at the White House this morning by phone and Zoom from the residence, the statement said. The White House also released a letter from Biden’s doctor, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, saying the US president had a runny nose and fatigue, with an occasional dry cough, which began last night. Meanwhile, first lady Jill Biden spoke to reporters after arriving at a school in Detroit earlier today. He’s fine, she said. “He feels good. Biden returned from a trip to West Asia last week, then traveled to Massachusetts on Wednesday. (With AP inputs)

