Boris Johnson can forget about a richer, easier life

They call it take out day. For years, governments on all sides have sought to bury bad news under an avalanche of written ministerial statements issued on the eve of Parliament’s summer recess.

Today Boris Johnson unwittingly complied with convention by issuing a statement titled Government Delivery. It was 2,584 words long, but was so thin on actual accomplishments that it looked like both rhetorical verbiage and political garbage.

Few can deny the real achievements in the fight against the Covid pandemic, from the furlough program to the deployment of the vaccine. On Ukraine and the COP26 climate talks, the UK has also shown real leadership. Yet many of Johnson’s other claims were more exaggerated than the reality.

Far from Brexit being over, there remains a mass of unfinished business, trade bureaucracy and unfinished business. A separate written statement today admitted that the UK’s divorce bill from the EU had risen by £5billion to £42.5billion. Johnson claimed that by reducing crime, strengthening our health care system, fixing social care and improving our schools, his government had acted on all fronts. But on each, there is little evidence to back up the boasts.

Several times in his statement, Johnson talked about what he was doing and planning to do as much as he had. When upgrading, there was precious little progress. He spoke of being halfway to delivering on his promise of 20,000 more police, but did not mention the 20,000 cops cut since 2010, or the growing prevalence of anti-social behavior.

On the NHS, he boasted of hiring more staff, but failed to say there were 100,000 vacancies in the service and in social services. On education, he even dared to speak of his ambition that 90% of children leave primary school at the expected level in reading, writing and mathematics but by 2030.

What worries millions of Britons more is, in fact, the here and now. And the latest household aid package to deal with the cost of living crisis was even thinner and more tired than the PMs’ own delivery demands.

Free tickets for children to see shows in London’s West End in August were already on offer, while cheaper lunches for needy families from Asda and Sainsburys looked like an outsourcing of responsibility from the state to supermarkets. The aim was to show that every little bit counts, but the impact could be to confirm that there is very little help in the form of new money.

Although the Johnson government finally offered a package of help with energy bills earlier this year, many believe it is failing to address the scale of the problem looming this winter. The October energy cap is expected to be announced next month, right in the middle of the Conservative leadership race. If that looks like the 65% rise that pundits have predicted, it’s a huge headache for the party unless Johnson’s successors come up with more drastic solutions.

Martin Lewis, the head of MoneySavingExpert, warned this week that the looming bills would be so astronomical that growing numbers of people were ready to participate in a massive campaign of non-payment similar to the poll tax protests in 1990.

This campaign ultimately brought down Margaret Thatcher, so could a repeat of the performance sink her admirer Liz Truss? How a wealthy Rishi Sunak (who even his own deputies report has a country house swimming pool that would potentially cost more to heat than most households spend in a year) deal with such a move? A few tax cuts here and a few pounds on energy bills there just won’t cut it much.

Johnson won’t have to worry about making ends meet, but there was a key development today that could kill any hope he harbored of a soft landing from government to the backseats and ultimately a life lucrative outside of frontline politics.

The Commons Privileges Committee released a series of documents that appeared to dramatically raise the prospect of Johnson being found in contempt of Parliament for his responses to MPs on Partygate. A paper of a key parliamentary clerk concluded that proof of intent was not necessary to prove the charge.

The intent of whether Johnson knowingly misled the Commons was considered a relevant factor when determining what penalties could be imposed on him, but with the standard of proof based on the balance of probabilities, it is conceivable that he could have serious problems.

Equally important, House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle announced that if the House decides to impose a suspension of 10 or more sitting days, the MPs Recall Act will be triggered. If more than 10% of Johnsons Uxbridge and South Ruislip voters want a by-election, an election will be held. Given the public anger at the Prime Minister, it is not hard to see the Tories losing that seat.

It’s getting worse. The Covid inquiry, which opened today, is expected to grill Johnson next year in detail about his role during the pandemic. Even if he is not expelled from parliament by then, he faces legal scrutiny and questioning that could prove very damaging. Instead of a quick transition to a richer and easier life, he could be the subject of a long and painful goodbye.

Far from a smooth departure from the political front line, with hope for an ultimate comeback, the next 12 months could be a trash year for Johnson’s reputation. For many inside and outside his party, it would be a fitting campfire of the vanities on which he built his political career.