The Next Generation of the Trump Family: Meet Donald Trump’s Grandchildren





The next generation! Donald Trump and his ex-wife Ivana Trumps have three children Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump lead busy business and political careers while raising children at home.

If I’m working on a big deal and I need to be in the office, I’m in the office. Whether [my daughter] Arabella needs me, I better be home and accessible and available, Ivanka who hosted Arabella, Joseph and Theodore in 2011, 2013 and 2016, respectively, with husband Jared Kushner exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2013. Parenting is something you don’t do well every day, but you try to be right as many days as possible. In the end, it’s a marathon. Time matters and being an always accessible and supportive parent is important.

Fashion designer Ivanka Trump Collection is the only child of the 45th President of the United States and his late ex-wife. Donald and Ivana also co-parented sons Donald Jr. and Eric after their divorce in 1992.

The former The Apprentice host first became a grandparent in May 2007 when Donald Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa Trump (née Haydon) welcomed their eldest daughter, Kai. The exes who divorced in 2018 also share sons Donald III, Tristan and Spencer and daughter Chloe, born in 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2014 respectively. Erichas has also expanded the Trump family, welcoming son Luke in 2017 and daughter Carolina in 2019 with his wife Lara Trump (ne Yunaska).

While Donald’s eldest children, he also shares Tiffany Trump with ex Marla Maples and Barron Trump with Melania Trump were integral to his tenure in the White House, they also make time to care for their little ones.

I try to be there at night and come back to work after the kids go to sleep, Ivanka told Usin in October 2017. When I come home late and tired, tiptoe into their rooms and to see these three healthy, lovely, sleeping children, I feel very blessed.

Ivanka and Kushner who married in October 2009 moved to Washington, DC, in the middle of her father’s presidency, during which she served as a special adviser.

Well, have picnics on Theodore Roosevelt Island. I took my daughter to the Supreme Court to hear a case, we went to the Museum of African American History and Culture, the former celebrity apprentice or threw herself at us on the new residence of her family in 2017. I’m really trying to embrace Washington. It’s a big city.

Scroll below to see more family photos of former POTUS grandchildren over the years:

