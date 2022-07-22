Politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads leaders to congratulate Draupadi Murmu
New Delhi: Congratulatory messages poured in for Draupadi Murmu on winning the presidential election. Among the fi. The first to do so was Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “India is making history,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted after the National Democratic Alliance candidate, India’s first tribal leader, defeated Common Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.
“At a time when 1.3 billion Indians mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a girl from India from a tribal community born in a remote region of eastern India has been elected our President. Congratulations to Draupadi Murmu ji for this achievement,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.
Congratulations to Smt. Draupadi Murmu Ji on this achievement.
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2022
“Droupadi Murmu ji’s life, his first fights, his rich service and his exemplary achievement motivate every Indian. It has emerged as a beacon of hope for our people, especially the poor, marginalized and oppressed,” Prime Minister Modi said.
“Draupadi Murmu ji has been an outstanding MP and Minister. She had an excellent tenure as Governor of Jharkhand. I am certain that she will be an outstanding president who will lead and strengthen India’s development journey,” Prime Minister Modi said.
“I would like to thank all MPs and MPs from all parties who supported the candidacy of Smt. Draupadhi Murmu Ji. His record win bodes well for our democracy,” the prime minister said.
Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Draupadi Murmu on his election as the 15th President of India, said a tweet from Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Draupadi Murmu on his election as the 15th President of India.
President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 21, 2022
Yashwant Sinha, who ran for the presidency as a joint opposition candidate, also congratulated President-elect Murmu after the results were released tonight.
“I join my fellow citizens in congratulating Draupadi Murmu on his victory in the presidential election of 2022. India hopes that as the 15th President of the Republic, she will function as the guardian of the Constitution without fear or favour” , tweeted Sinha.
In a one-page statement admitting defeat, Singh said: “Despite the outcome of the election, I believe it has benefited Indian democracy in two important ways. First, it united most opposition parties on a common platform. This is indeed the need of the hour, and I sincerely appeal to them to continue – and even further strengthen – opposition unity beyond the presidential election. This should also be evident in the election of the vice-president.
“Secondly, as part of my election campaign, I have tried to highlight the views, concerns and commitments of opposition parties on key issues facing the nation and ordinary people. In particular, I expressed my deep concern over the blatant and rampant militarization of the ED, the CBI, the Department of Income Tax and even the Governor’s office against opposition parties and their leaders Sinha said.
Here is what the Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik said:
Congratulate the daughter of #Odishasmt #DraupadiMurmu after being elected 15th President of India. It is indeed a very proud moment for everyone in Odisha that she has been elected to the highest office in the country. pic.twitter.com/eG27IvsnfI
Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) July 21, 2022
The former Odisha Pradesh congress committee chairman also praised Draupadi Murmu.
I join a million Odias in conveying my warmest congratulations to Smt. #DraupadiMurmu for being the first Odia to become President of India. Pray to Lord Jagannath to bless you with a great presidential term. pic.twitter.com/RNI4D30Sou
Niranjan Patnaik (@NPatnaikOdisha) July 21, 2022
