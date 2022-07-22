Jokowi Inaugurates Labuan Bajo Marina Zone Arrangement





Jokowi asks Marina residents to pay attention to small things to attract tourists REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA — President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated the arrangement Labuan Bajo marina area and the Warloka Waste Management System at the National Tourism Strategic Area (KSPN) Marina, Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara, Thursday (7/21). After the development of the area, Jokowi also called on the whole community to pay attention to small things that could attract tourists. “First of all, tourist friendly. It’s very important, okay? Second, don’t litter because now Labuan Bajo is clean and beautiful. Do not litter,” Jokowi said. Jokowi also asked that the area be maintained and maintained properly. He said the government is currently trying to make arrangements in all areas to improve the welfare of the surrounding community. “Every month, we work together to clean up so that this area is well maintained and more beautiful day by day. Because we still have work to build roads, widen roads so that the ultimate goal of structuring all the existing areas be the welfare of the people of NTT, especially in West Manggarai, specifically in Labuan Bajo,” he said. The Marina Labuan Bajo area is now different from when he visited this area in 2015. After the arrangement, the Marina Labuan Bajo area can also be used to showcase arts and cultural activities that can attract tourists. “Now arrangements are being made here, the results of which we have seen together tonight. This can be used for performing arts and cultural activities, which will attract more tourists to Labuan Bajo,” he said. . The event was also attended by Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno, Minister of Transport Budi Karya Sumadi, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of Communication and Information Johnny G. Plate, NTT Governor Viktor Bungtilu Laiskodat and West Manggarai Regent Edistasius Endi.

