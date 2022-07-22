Watch Ann Coulter Get Clowned For Accurately Predicting Donald Trump’s Rise (Video)





Just three days after Donald Trump announced his candidacy for president in June last year, conservative columnist Ann Coulter suggested on “Real Time with Bill Maher” that he had the best shot at the GOP nomination, meeting thunderous laughter from the studio audience. Of course, now it seems she was right.

“Among the declared right now is Donald Trump,” Coulter said when asked which GOP candidate has the best chance of winning the nomination.

Roundtable guests Rep. Luis Gutirrez, Joy Reid and Matt Lewis seemed shocked by his response and the crowd erupted in laughter.

Conservative pundit and author Coulter was again mocked later in the segment for suggesting that Bernie Sanders would make a better Democratic candidate than Hillary Clinton. Keep in mind that was nearly a year ago when Clinton was considered an unstoppable force and long before Sanders won the support that has kept him in the race to this day. Many Democratic voters now agree with Coulter’s theory.

Maher made a sarcastic prediction, saying he would “do anything” to see a Trump/Chris Christie ticket. Turns out he might have nothing to do at all.

Does Coulter have a crystal ball? Let us know in the comments section below.

Watch the video above.

