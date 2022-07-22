Vertigo of success: Xi consolidates repression in Xinjiang

Chinese President Xi Jinping embarked on what state media described as an inspection tour of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region between July 12 and July 15. Those who hoped that this visit would show possible signs of a relaxation of party-state repression in the region were deeply disappointed. Xi’s visit to the region is in fact a lap of honor where he not only reaffirmed that the Chinese Communist Party has charted the right course to resolve ethnic issues with Chinese characteristics, but also indicated steps by which it intends to consolidate the perceived gains made by Xi’s hardline.

It was Xi’s first visit to the region since the 2014 visit that marked the start of the People’s War on Terror. Then Xi said that the situation in Xinjiang was grim and complicated and urged police and security forces to be fists and daggers in the fight against the three evils of terrorism, extremism and separatism and to Craft terrorists like rats scurrying down the street.

In the years since the Party-state erected a highly militarized system security state In the region buttressed by old and new forms of mass surveillance. This device has served goals beyond simply controlling subjugated populations by identifying, categorizing and assigning sanctions to individuals such as stays in re-education centers designed to turn them into Chinese citizens.

Xi’s statements during his last visit to Xinjiang forcefully demonstrate that this goal and the means to achieve it will remain firmly in place.

Meeting with troops stationed in Xinjiang on July 15 (Li Gang/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Throughout the official Xinhua report of Xi’s remarks, the need for the ongoing transformation of the regions of non-Han ethnic groups is repeatedly emphasized. After listening to a local party committee work report, for example, Xi Noted that the most important thing for Xinjiang to maintain long-term stability lies in people’s hearts, and therefore it is necessary to forge a solid sense of Chinese national community and promote exchanges and integration among all ethnic groups. That such forging amounts to a policy of assimilation is hardly in doubt with Xi declaim at the same meeting as Chinese civilization is the root of the culture of everything ethnic groups in Xinjiang and that the Party should promote the close embrace of all ethnic groups like pomegranate seeds.

The Xinhua report also indicated how such a goal will be achieved. First, and in line with pressure from party states under Xi to inculcate an officially mandated form of traditional Chinese culture through the education system, performance has become an important medium and marker of the assimilationist trend in Xinjiang. During Xi’s visit to a 95 percent ethnic minority community in Urumqi’s Tianshan district, he thus observed a children’s representation of excellent traditional Chinese culture.

It is now clear that the Party-state believes that the policies of re-education and mass repression provide the means by which to achieve a lasting transformation of Xinjiang and its Turkish Muslim population.

Second, anti-poverty policies, including population transfers of surplus rural labor (i.e. Uyghurs) from southern Xinjiang who have been linked to the goal of optimization the population of the region (i.e. the dilution of the predominantly Turkish Muslim demographic) will continue. Xi noted here that the Party will continue to deeply understand the close link between development and stability, and work to more effectively link the consolidation of poverty reduction results with rural revitalization, and improve the long-term mechanism. for sustainable rural development. This is significant because it suggests that the poverty reduction policies that have so far succeeded in the transfer of hundreds of thousands of surplus rural workers from the south to industrial parks and satellite factories of re-education camps elsewhere in the region and beyond will continue.

Third, maintaining Party-state control and oversight over the cultural and religious practice of Turkish Muslims remains paramount. Indeed, Xi noted that the Party should continue to improve the ability to govern religious affairs in order to achieve the healthy development of religion in Xinjiang. The core of this is to ensure the sinification of Islam in Xinjiang which, to date, has was rising has a program of cultural erasure where not only thousands of mosques were closed, redeveloped or destroyed, but also Uyghurs mazar (religious shrines) and razed cemeteries.

While the initial impetus for building the security state in the region came from exaggerated terrorism fears in 2014, it is now clear that the Party-state believes that the policies of re-education and mass repression that followed in its wake provide the means by which to achieve a lasting transformation of Xinjiang and its Muslim population. Turkish.

The key, as Xi himself said during his visit, is to reshape what he has defined as the deepest level of cultural identity. the party, it affirmedcan only do this by building a system that can reach people’s hearts, educate and guide the masses of all ethnic groups to establish a correct view of the country, history, nationality, culture and religion, and strengthen their identification with the great motherland, the Chinese nation, Chinese culture, the Chinese Communist Party and socialism with Chinese characteristics.

The heinous apparatus of surveillance, re-education and cultural erasure erected in Xinjiang will remain firmly in place as long as the Party pursues this goal.