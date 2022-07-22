PM Modi – The New Indian Express





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he was confident that Draupadi Murmu would make an "outstanding" president and said India had made history with a girl from a tribal community elected to the highest post. Modi visited Murmu's temporary residence here to congratulate her and said she has become a beacon of hope for citizens, especially the poor, marginalized and oppressed. BJP Chairman JP Nadda also met Murmu to congratulate her. In a series of tweets, Modi said: "India is making history. At a time when 1.3 billion Indians mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a girl from India from a tribal community born in remote part of eastern India was elected our president.He congratulated Murmu on his election to the highest constitutional post.Draupadi Murmu Ji's life,early struggles,rich service and exemplary success motivate every Indian. She has emerged as a beacon of hope for our citizens, especially the poor, marginalized and oppressed," he said in tweets. OPINION |Why Draupadi Murmu is important The Prime Minister also thanked all MPs and MPs from all parties who supported his candidacy and said his "record victory" bodes well for our democracy. "Draupadi Murmu Ji has been an outstanding MP and Minister. She had an excellent tenure as Governor of Jharkhand. I am sure she will be an outstanding President who will lead and strengthen India's development journey ", did he declare. READ ALSO | Draupadi Murmu elected new president, the saffron camp bursts into celebration In anticipation of her victory, celebrations had begun in many places as the vote count progressed and she gradually approached victory. BJP members put up banners and posters in several places. A folk dance group performed outside his residence here while BJP members handed out sweets in many places as Murmu became India's first Scheduled Tribe community president. SEE PHOTO GALLERY | Draupadi Murmu becomes India's first tribal president amid celebrations across the country

