Politics
EPHRAIM HARDCASTLE: Dominic Cummings predicts Boris Johnson’s return
EPHRAIM HARDCASTLE: Dominic Cummings predicts Boris Johnson’s return
Liz Truss was the only minister Dominic Cummings ever shouted at in No 10 for his ‘compulsive pathological flight’ from Cabinet talks, claims the prolific troublemaker who dubbed her the human hand grenade for causing the chaos rather than getting things done.
Dominic Cummings sees return on the cards for Boris Johnson
Answering his own question: Why is Boris supporting Liz, he blogs: “He knows she’s mad as a box of snakes and thinks, ‘There’s a chance she’ll explode, there’s another contest and I can come back”.
Where was French passport holder Stanley Johnson when his son announced his resignation? Watching the moment from the Downing Street pulpit on French TV as he enjoyed a feast with distant French cousins. Paris Match reports that the recently discovered cousins are minor aristos occupying a huge castle. Stanley lands on his feet again!
Hamish, the husband of failed prime minister candidate Kemi Badenoch, told the Spectator that after he was elected in 2017, Theresa May’s husband Philip called a meeting of the Denis Club made up of the women’s husbands. parliamentarians, adding: “Being the wife of an MP, he told us, was the best of both worlds, 10% pressure and 90% fun.
It wasn’t just Boris Johnson who said goodbye to his troops during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday. ITN chief executive Deborah Turness had tears in her eyes as she said goodbye via Zoom. She is going to be the boss of BBC News this month. The staff might have thought these were actually real tears, except for the fact that Debs announced she was leaving to join the enemy after only nine months on the job.
Actress Tuppence Middleton, 35, pictured, reports: ‘Absolutely furious with my local ice cream vendor for not having a regular schedule of times/locations. Running desperately between the streets trying to blindly follow the jingle while you’re 9 months pregnant.
Ivana Trump danced from lord to lord at Claridge’s after ‘bewitching’ the Dukes of Marlborough, Roxburgh and Northumberland with organizer Sir Humphry Wakefield who then received numerous invitations from gentry for Ivana to stay in their grand homes. Due to a dispute over payment, he failed to deliver the invitations prompting Lord [Charles] Moore of Etchingham to remark, “If she had received the invitations, she might have ended up as a dynamic Duchess.”
Miriam Margolyes, 81, playing Satan’s sister in the 1999 action horror turkey End of Days, remembers being killed by Arnold Schwarzenegger. “He put me in a position where I couldn’t escape, lying on the ground. He farted in my face,” she moaned, adding, “Now I fart, of course, but I don’t fart in people’s faces.
Advertising
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11037511/EPHRAIM-HARDCASTLE-Dominic-Cummings-predicts-Boris-Johnson-return.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Donald Trump’s lawyer called Letitia James a ‘black bitch’: lawsuit July 22, 2022
- Delfonics lead singer William Poogie Hart dies at 77 July 22, 2022
- Table tennis: about 200 confirmed for 2022 Chinese Ambassadors Cup | The New Times July 22, 2022
- Is Kylie Jenner Secretly Marrying Travis Scott? July 22, 2022
- Russia and Ukraine to sign UN-proposed grain deal on Friday (Turkey) July 22, 2022