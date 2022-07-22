EPHRAIM HARDCASTLE: Dominic Cummings predicts Boris Johnson’s return

Liz Truss was the only minister Dominic Cummings ever shouted at in No 10 for his ‘compulsive pathological flight’ from Cabinet talks, claims the prolific troublemaker who dubbed her the human hand grenade for causing the chaos rather than getting things done.

Dominic Cummings sees return on the cards for Boris Johnson

Answering his own question: Why is Boris supporting Liz, he blogs: “He knows she’s mad as a box of snakes and thinks, ‘There’s a chance she’ll explode, there’s another contest and I can come back”.

Where was French passport holder Stanley Johnson when his son announced his resignation? Watching the moment from the Downing Street pulpit on French TV as he enjoyed a feast with distant French cousins. Paris Match reports that the recently discovered cousins ​​are minor aristos occupying a huge castle. Stanley lands on his feet again!

Hamish, the husband of failed prime minister candidate Kemi Badenoch, told the Spectator that after he was elected in 2017, Theresa May’s husband Philip called a meeting of the Denis Club made up of the women’s husbands. parliamentarians, adding: “Being the wife of an MP, he told us, was the best of both worlds, 10% pressure and 90% fun.

It wasn’t just Boris Johnson who said goodbye to his troops during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday. ITN chief executive Deborah Turness had tears in her eyes as she said goodbye via Zoom. She is going to be the boss of BBC News this month. The staff might have thought these were actually real tears, except for the fact that Debs announced she was leaving to join the enemy after only nine months on the job.

Actress Tuppence Middleton, 35, pictured, reports: ‘Absolutely furious with my local ice cream vendor for not having a regular schedule of times/locations. Running desperately between the streets trying to blindly follow the jingle while you’re 9 months pregnant.

Ivana Trump danced from lord to lord at Claridge’s after ‘bewitching’ the Dukes of Marlborough, Roxburgh and Northumberland with organizer Sir Humphry Wakefield who then received numerous invitations from gentry for Ivana to stay in their grand homes. Due to a dispute over payment, he failed to deliver the invitations prompting Lord [Charles] Moore of Etchingham to remark, “If she had received the invitations, she might have ended up as a dynamic Duchess.”

Miriam Margolyes, 81, playing Satan’s sister in the 1999 action horror turkey End of Days, remembers being killed by Arnold Schwarzenegger. “He put me in a position where I couldn’t escape, lying on the ground. He farted in my face,” she moaned, adding, “Now I fart, of course, but I don’t fart in people’s faces.