Last January 6 hearings: Josh Hawley seen fleeing Capitol riot crowd, amid evidence Trump failed to act for hours





Jan 6 committee member says Trump trying to witness tampering is highly inappropriate

The latest of the Jan. 6 committee hearings is ongoing and focuses on Donald Trump’s refusal to recall the crowd of supporters who violently attacked Congress.

Along with details of Mr. Trump’s inaction in the attack on Congress, the panel would filter excerpts from a speech given by the then-president on Jan. 7, and two administration staffers. who resigned after the Capitol riot will testify in person.

The committee began work by revealing that there would be further hearings in September. They also covered efforts by White House staff to try to get Trump to act as rioters began to break through the Capitol and desperate radio communications of Mike Pence’s security details.

Meanwhile, prosecutors have closed their case against far-right agitator and Trump ally Steve Bannon, who is in court facing a charge of criminal contempt of Congress. The Justice Department argues it simply decided it was above the law by refusing to comply with a Jan. 6 select committee subpoena.

In other news, former first lady Melania Trump blasted her former chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, saying she was unaware of the Capitol riot.

HighlightsView latest update 1658454797

Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal says the hearings are incredibly difficult to watch, to relive that horrific day when I didn’t know if I would make it out of the Capitol alive.

But we must all testify to protect our democracy from the Big Lie, she adds.

Oliver O’Connell22 July 2022 02:53

1658454663

Excerpts from Trump’s video message to Capitol rioters filmed in the Rose Garden as violence continued in Congress.

Oliver O’Connell22 July 2022 02:51

1658454401

The committee covers the tense oath match between Trump and Kevin McCarthy where Trump said it was Antifa on Capitol Hill and McCarthy told Trump it was your people.

Well Kevin, I guess they’re just more upset about stealing the election than you are, the president said.

Jared Kushner says McCarthy was scared and asked for help.

Rep Kinzingersays: Think about it. Chief McCarthy, who was one of the president’s staunchest supporters, was scared and asking for help. President Trump rejected it.

Oliver O’Connell22 July 2022 02:46

1658454118

Ms. Matthews said she feared giving the media a victory by asking the president to condemn the violence on Capitol Hill.

She goes on to say that she was frustrated that there was a debate about it.

I waved at the TV and said, do you think that looks like a win? Because I don’t think it is, she recalls.

Oliver O’Connell22 July 2022 02:41

1658453955

Ms Matthews says Kayleigh McEnany told her that Trump’s first weak tweet happened because: The President didn’t want to include any mention of peace on this tweet.

There was back and forth on what Trump felt comfortable saying, Ms. Matthews said.

It wasn’t until Ivanka told Trump he should tweet to keep it peaceful that he finally agreed to include her.

Rep. Kinzinger points out that the president resisted saying to remain peaceful.

Oliver O’Connell22 July 2022 02:39

1658453827Trump issues statement as hearing continues

Former President Donald Trump released a statement:

Mike Pence told me, and everyone else, that he couldn’t do anything about the electoral vote count – it was carved in stone. But if so, how come the Democrats and RINOs are working so hard to make sure there’s nothing a vice president can do. It was a major event, because everyone ganged up and said that Mike had no choice, that he couldn’t send the lists back to the United States (which I suggested he do) for a possible retabulation and correction based on large-scale electoral fraud and irregularities. This may have turned out to be an event that changed the election so we wouldn’t have inflation, cheap gas, we would be dominant in energy, we wouldn’t have war or death on a massive scale with Russia and Ukraine (this conflict would never have happened), we would have left Afghanistan on the same schedule, but with dignity and strength, and guarded Bagram Air Base, n wouldn’t have had dead soldiers, taken all the American hostages and given the Taliban $85 billion worth of first-class military equipment. What a difference it would have made if the state legislatures had had another chance to look at all the frauds, abuses and irregularities that were found. Our country would have been a different place!

Oliver O’Connell22 July 2022 02:37

1658453649New footage shows Josh Hawley fleeing pro-Trump protesters after teasing them earlier

Video footage released by the Jan. 6 committee shows Republican Senator Josh Hawley fleeing pro-Trump protesters just hours after raising his fist in solidarity with them.

Video shows Josh Hawley fleeing Trump protesters after previous show of support

Senator Hawley was pictured showing his support for protesters earlier today

Oliver O’Connell22 July 2022 02:34

1658453509

An assortment of texts directed at Mark Meadows by members of Congress and Fox News personalities calling on Trump to calm the rioters are featured

Oliver O’Connell22 July 2022 02:31

1658453405Voices: I was at the Capitol on January 6th. Here’s what the committee hearings missed

The Independents Richard Hall writes:

I have reported on political violence and extremism in the Middle East as a foreign correspondent. My experience there taught me that for extremists to survive and operate successfully, they need a base of support among the general public. The attack on the Capitol gives the impression that a threshold has been crossed.

I was at the Capitol on January 6. Here’s what the committee hearings missed

I have reported on political violence and extremism in the Middle East as a foreign correspondent. My experience there taught me that for extremists to survive and operate successfully, they need a base of support among the general public. The attack on the Capitol gives the impression that a threshold has been crossed

Oliver O’Connell22 July 2022 02:30

1658453399

Donald Trump Jr has pleaded with Mark Meadows to push President Trump to make a stronger statement condemning the rioters or they’ll fuck up his whole legacy about it.

Oliver O’Connell22 July 2022 02:29

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/jan-6-hearings-today-donald-trump-live-b2128802.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos