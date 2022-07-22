India elects its first president from a tribal community





MUMBAI, July 21 (Reuters) – Lawmakers on Thursday chose India’s first president from among the country’s tribal communities, which could boost Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party’s appeal to marginalized groups ahead of the 2024 general election. Draupadi Murmu, a 64-year-old teacher turned politician, will be the second woman to hold the largely ceremonial role at the helm of the republic when she takes office on July 25 at the start of a five-year term. More than 4,500 state and federal lawmakers cast ballots in Monday’s presidential election and ballots were counted Thursday. Murmu’s victory was assured as she was backed by Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which dominates federal and state politics. Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register “A girl from India from a tribal community born in a remote area of ​​eastern India has been elected our president!” Modi said on Twitter. Born into a family from the Santhal tribe in the state of Odisha, Murmu started her career as a teacher and was actively involved in community issues. She later joined mainstream politics and served as a BJP state MP in Odisha before becoming governor of the eastern state of Jharkhand. His election is seen as the BJP’s outreach to Indian tribal communities, which make up more than 8% of its 1.4 billion people. “The BJP will want to compensate any anti-incumbent of the last 10 years in 2024, and one of the ways to do that is to go for a new voting base,” political columnist Neerja Choudhary told Reuters. Murmu beat opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha, a former BJP finance minister and now fierce critic of Modi, winning almost twice as many votes. The Indian President acts as the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, but the Prime Minister holds executive powers. Murmu will succeed Ram Nath Kovind. The president nevertheless has a key role during political crises, such as when a general election is inconclusive, by deciding which party is best placed to form a government. Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Editing by Mark Heinrich and Frances Kerry Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/india/india-elects-first-president-tribal-community-2022-07-21/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos