January 6 panel reveals how Trump sat on his hands during the attack





The new evidence underscored Trump’s fixation on grabbing a second term and disrupting the transfer of power, even as his vice president and Congress fled violent rioters. The committee released audio of the Secret Service details of Pence making quick decisions on the correct route through the Capitol to avoid confronting the crowd.

We could lose the ability to leave, an officer warned moments before Pence was led to an underground loading dock, where he remained for the rest of the riot.

The evidence was the centerpiece of the Committees case that Trump didn’t just sit back during the riot, he welcomed the chaos and sought to use it to further his goal of clinging to the power and prevent Joe Biden from taking office.

President Trump didn’t fail to act, he chose not to act, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) said at Thursday’s hearing, the eighth in the recent round of committees.

The panel added new details to the timeline of Trump’s actions, painting a picture of a president sitting idly in the Oval Office, watching pro-Trump rioters fight their way through police lines on TV. and in the Capitol. While Trump’s public silence during much of the violence is already well known, the panel argues that the new evidence he reveals about what happened inside the West Wing will show that he deliberately did not intervene in the chaos until it was clear that the mob had failed to stop the certification of Joe Bidens’ election.

Donald Trump ignored and ignored desperate pleas from his own family, including Ivanka and Don Jr., President Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said, referring to the children of former presidents. He couldn’t be moved.

The audience focused intensely on the now famous 187 minutes, the period between when Trump urged his supporters to march on Capitol Hill at 1:10 p.m. and when Trump hesitantly told them to leave, at 4:17 p.m.

The committee showed new testimony from Trump’s White House attorney Pat Cipollone, including his recollection of discussions with colleagues about mob chants to hang Mike Pence. Although Cipollone relied on executive privilege to decline to discuss whether he had raised concerns about it directly with Trump, White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson said that She had overheard Cipollone discuss the matter with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. She remembers hearing Meadows say that Trump thought Pence deserved it.

One of the committees’ live witnesses, former press secretary Sarah Matthews, described how easily the press team could have gotten Trump to address the White House press corps quickly: It could have been filmed almost instantly. But the order never came, she said.

The audience also highlighted the role of Trump’s 2:24 p.m. tweet, in which he viciously attacked Mike Pence for his refusal to try to block the transfer of power. The committee showed testimony from Trump’s White House aides uniformly expressing disappointment and frustration with Trump against Pence, which also trickled down to the crowd itself, with rioters amplifying and using it to entice others into entering the Capitol.

My reaction is that it’s a terrible tweet, Cipollone told the select committee. I didn’t agree with the sentiment.

The scenes at the US Capitol were only getting worse by then, said former White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere. That wasn’t going to help that.

Thursday night’s hearing closes the final chapter of the select panels’ investigation, but investigators have vowed to continue. His probe has opened up extraordinary new avenues of inquiry ranging from the deletion of text messages by Secret Service agents in the days surrounding Jan. 6 to legal concerns about Trump’s plans that day from his own law office. to the White House.

We anticipate further Secret Service testimony, said Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.), one of two lawmakers leading Thursday’s hearing.

Thompson said the committee would meet again in September to continue presenting evidence to the American people of a coordinated, multi-step effort to nullify an election overseen and led by Donald Trump.

There has to be accountability, accountability under the law, accountability to the American people, Thompson said. If there is no accountability for January 6, for every part of this plan, I fear we will not overcome the growing threat to our democracy.

The two witnesses for the hearings are former White House aides to Trump, Sarah Matthews and Matthew Pottinger. But some panel members also featured numerous video clips of witness interviews, highlighting Trump’s vast network of allies who tried to facilitate his plans.

By all accounts, witnesses are coming forward at a steady pace, offering new insights into the many facets of Trump’s plan, which was growing increasingly desperate as Jan. 6 approached. Some of them were introduced at Thursday’s hearing, including Cipollone, who testified privately before the committee earlier this month.

The committee pointed out that while Trump continued to rely on senators and his allies to help him in his quest to stay in power, he never called on security agencies to send help to the Capitol.

He also appealed for help to House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, who told his allies he rejected Trump’s claim that the violent mob was a left-wing assault posing as Trump supporters. Trump then responded that the crowd should care more about the election than McCarthy, according to Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.), who publicly recounted a conversation she had with McCarthy where he described the phone call.

The panel is likely to turn the lens on the post-January. 6 period in the White House, when a still defiant Trump continued to consider ways to overturn the election. This aspect of the investigation has been largely ignored, but the committee has been watching Trump’s actions in recent days as he pushes back on talks of impeachment, both impeachment and the 25th Amendment. Trump was still surrounded by fringe advisers, like MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who was seen in late January carrying documents referring to invoking the Insurrection Act, as part of a plan Trump was considering to seize the voting machines of various states.

The committee also showed that Trump’s outside lawyers continue to strategize about potential legal actions that could overturn the election results, and Fox News host Sean Hannity texted the leader White House Cabinet Secretary Mark Meadows and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) about trying to get Trump out of office without further resistance.

Meadows’ role was also a focus on Thursday. Aides testified to his communications with Trump during the riot. A senior Meadows adviser, Cassidy Hutchinson, told the committee that Meadows came out of a conversation with Trump on January 6 and indicated that Trump had expressed support for an ominous sentiment chanted by rioters on Capitol Hill: Hang Mike Pence.

