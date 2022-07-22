January 6 hearing Thursday to focus on Donald Trump





By Associated Press staff

Associated Press

Jul 22, 2022 at 7:05 p.m.

The Jan. 6 House committee returns to primetime for its eighth hearing, potentially the last time this summer lawmakers will present evidence of the U.S. Capitol insurrection and President Donald Trump’s efforts to reverse his election defeat. of 2020.

Thursday’s hearing is expected to focus on what Trump was doing in the White House as the violence unfolded Jan. 6, 2021. Representative Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Illinois who is one of two leading members of the audience, said he expects her to open up. people’s eyes wide.

This will be the panels’ second prime-time hearing. The first, on June 9, was watched by more than 20 million people.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

Committee members said the hearing will be an in-depth look at what Trump was doing at the White House that day as hundreds of his supporters violently jostled police and broke into the building.

The panel has already revealed some of Trump’s evidence from previous hearings, showing clips of several White House aides trying to pressure the president into action, or publicly calling on the rioters to leave. , as he watched television in a West Wing dining room. .

But there are still questions about what the president was doing, particularly because official White House recordings of Trump’s phone calls included an eight-hour gap, from just after 11 a.m. that morning to about 7 o’clock that night.

The committee attempted to fill this gap with interviews with witnesses and other sources, such as subpoenas of private phone records. One panel member, Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-California, said Trump could have called the rioters back at any time, but he didn’t. More than three hours, or 187 minutes, passed before he finally did.

The consequences are still to be managed today, Aguilar said.

You’ll hear Donald Trump never picked up the phone that day to order his administration to help him, Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, Republican Vice Chair of Committees, said as she previewed the hearing last week.

Two former White House aides who resigned immediately after the insurgency will testify at the hearing. Former deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews and former deputy national security adviser Matthew Pottinger will talk about what they saw and heard in the White House as Trump learned of the insurgency and waited hours to say rioters to leave the Capitol.

Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., who will conduct the hearing with Kinzinger, said both witnesses believed in the work they were doing, but did not believe in the stolen election.

The committee will hear from people who were in the White House, what they observed, what their reactions were, Luria said.

The finale of the panel’s summer hearing series will seek to wrap up the story the panel has been telling from the start that Trump learned his allegations of widespread fraud were false but pushed them anyway, with no regard for democracy. or those who were affected, and that his words and actions incited the riot in the Capitol.

Lawmakers are expected to give a minute-by-minute description of what happened on the day of Jan. 6, a cornerstone of previous hearings that examined the weeks leading up to the uprising.

A Democratic member of the committee, Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, said the hearing will focus on what happened in three different locations on Jan. 6: the White House, inside and outside the Capitol. , where police were beaten and overwhelmed by rioters.

As the committee wraps up this season of hearings, like a TV show, there will likely be some cliffhangers.

Among the questions the committee may leave unanswered: Will the committee call Trump to testify? Or its vice president, Mike Pence? Will there be other hearings? Do they retain information for their final report?

At least one hearing is scheduled for the fall, when the nine-member panel is expected to release a report on its findings, but more hearings are possible. If Republicans take control of the House in November’s midterm elections, they should shut down the committee.

The panels’ work will also continue to spill over into other investigations, including at the Justice Department, which has arrested more than 800 suspected rioters and seized or sought information from some politicians and other Trump allies as he was trying to overthrow the vote. The Department of Justice asked the committee for some of the transcripts of its interviews.

Raskin said before the hearings began that the measure of success will be whether we are able to preserve American democracy and our institutions, that is a long-term test.

