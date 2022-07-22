Politics
Narendra Modi – Former Rajya Sabha MP Ali Anwar Ansari’s letter casts a dark eye on Narendra Modi’s affection for Muslims
Ali Anwar Ansari questions the real intention of the center while highlighting how for the past eight years the community has been boycotted
Narendra Modi.
File photo
|
New Delhi
|
Posted on 22.07.22, 03:03
Former Rajya Sabha MP Ali Anwar Ansari in an open letter on Thursday criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ appeal to the BJP to woo the poor among
the minority community, asking if this decision was intended to pit Muslims against each other.
Ansari, who heads the apolitical All India Pasmanda Muslim Mahaz which champions the cause of disadvantaged sections among Muslims, criticized Modis’ diktat to the party during the recently concluded BJP National Executive in Hyderabad to reach out to disadvantaged sections other than Hindus and eliminate Sneh Yatras (walking as a sign of affection) in solidarity with the pasmandas (upside down) who have been recipients of government welfare schemes.
Ansari, a former JDU leader who is the BJP’s ruling ally in Bihar, questioned the true intention of the government and the Modis party while pointing out how over the past eight years Muslims in general and Muslims arrears in particular were boycotted politically and economically. .
Does the sudden decision to eliminate Sneh Yatra for the Pasmanda company have something to do with vote bank politics? Doesn’t it aim to pit Muslims against each other? Ansari asked in the letter, pointing out that disadvantaged sections among Muslims need the same (equality and dignity) and not the snow (affection).
What’s the point of releasing a Sneh Yatra if the hate speech and bulldozers also continue? he asked, pointing out that most Muslims killed in mass lynchings by vigilantes were from underprivileged sections.
Ansari specifically drew attention to incitement against Muslims and Modis’ silence about it.
Didn’t Home Minister Amit Shah ji appeal to the people, at the time of the Delhi Assembly elections, when a peaceful movement of Muslim women against the NRC and CAA was also unfolding , to press the button so that Shaheen Bagh received an electric shock? Ansari wrote.
He pointed to Modis’ comment that CAA protesters could be identified by their attire. Prime Minister, is it appropriate for a person of such stature as you to say that you recognize people by their clothing preferences? Ansari asked in the letter.
When Muslims have not been provoked, are their prayers not interrupted, their mosques not attacked and blasphemy against their Prophet committed? he asked, pointing out that the Prime Minister had not uttered a single word against it to date.
Ansari and the Pasmanda Muslim Mahaz have long raised their voices against discrimination based on religion by offering reservation benefits and demanding that many castes among Muslims and Christians be recognized as Scheduled Castes.
In the letter, Ansari pointed out how even the Sachar Committee and the Ranganath Mishra Commission made such a recommendation.
Will you (Modi) end this discrimination based on religion by increasing the Schedule Caste quota? asked Ansari, calling for a caste-based census to find out the exact population and socio-economic status of Pasmandas and Dalits of all religions.
Sources
2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/india/former-rajya-sabha-mp-ali-anwar-ansaris-letter-glare-on-narendra-modis-affection-for-muslims/cid/1875882
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Vertigo of success: Xi consolidates repression in Xinjiang July 22, 2022
- Senator Josh Hawley, I think President Trump’s endorsement matters in the primary election July 22, 2022
- Space Weather – Korea Meteorological Agency July 22, 2022
- Office administrator job with AMIRI July 22, 2022
- Rugrats star teases anime reboot’s beautiful season 2 and special bond with adult fans July 22, 2022