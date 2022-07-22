Narendra Modi – Former Rajya Sabha MP Ali Anwar Ansari’s letter casts a dark eye on Narendra Modi’s affection for Muslims

Ali Anwar Ansari questions the real intention of the center while highlighting how for the past eight years the community has been boycotted

the minority community, asking if this decision was intended to pit Muslims against each other.

Former Rajya Sabha MP Ali Anwar Ansari in an open letter on Thursday criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ appeal to the BJP to woo the poor among

Ansari, who heads the apolitical All India Pasmanda Muslim Mahaz which champions the cause of disadvantaged sections among Muslims, criticized Modis’ diktat to the party during the recently concluded BJP National Executive in Hyderabad to reach out to disadvantaged sections other than Hindus and eliminate Sneh Yatras (walking as a sign of affection) in solidarity with the pasmandas (upside down) who have been recipients of government welfare schemes.

Ansari, a former JDU leader who is the BJP’s ruling ally in Bihar, questioned the true intention of the government and the Modis party while pointing out how over the past eight years Muslims in general and Muslims arrears in particular were boycotted politically and economically. .

Does the sudden decision to eliminate Sneh Yatra for the Pasmanda company have something to do with vote bank politics? Doesn’t it aim to pit Muslims against each other? Ansari asked in the letter, pointing out that disadvantaged sections among Muslims need the same (equality and dignity) and not the snow (affection).

What’s the point of releasing a Sneh Yatra if the hate speech and bulldozers also continue? he asked, pointing out that most Muslims killed in mass lynchings by vigilantes were from underprivileged sections.

Ansari specifically drew attention to incitement against Muslims and Modis’ silence about it.

Didn’t Home Minister Amit Shah ji appeal to the people, at the time of the Delhi Assembly elections, when a peaceful movement of Muslim women against the NRC and CAA was also unfolding , to press the button so that Shaheen Bagh received an electric shock? Ansari wrote.

He pointed to Modis’ comment that CAA protesters could be identified by their attire. Prime Minister, is it appropriate for a person of such stature as you to say that you recognize people by their clothing preferences? Ansari asked in the letter.

When Muslims have not been provoked, are their prayers not interrupted, their mosques not attacked and blasphemy against their Prophet committed? he asked, pointing out that the Prime Minister had not uttered a single word against it to date.

Ansari and the Pasmanda Muslim Mahaz have long raised their voices against discrimination based on religion by offering reservation benefits and demanding that many castes among Muslims and Christians be recognized as Scheduled Castes.

In the letter, Ansari pointed out how even the Sachar Committee and the Ranganath Mishra Commission made such a recommendation.

Will you (Modi) end this discrimination based on religion by increasing the Schedule Caste quota? asked Ansari, calling for a caste-based census to find out the exact population and socio-economic status of Pasmandas and Dalits of all religions.