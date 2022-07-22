Jan. 6 inquest: Trump ‘chose not to act’ as mob hits Capitol





WASHINGTON (AP) Despite desperate pleas for aides, allies, Republican leaders in Congress and even his family, Donald Trump has refused to call off the Jan. 6 mob attack on the Capitol, pouring money gasoline on the fire by aggressively tweeting his false claims of a stolen election and telling the crowd of supporters in a video address how special they were.

The next day, he said again, I don’t want to say that the election is over. It was in an unaired excerpt from a speech he was scheduled to deliver, which aired Thursday evening during prime time from the House Investigative Committee.

The committee documented how for approximately 187 minutes, from the time Trump left a rally stage sending his supporters to the Capitol to the time he finally appeared in the Rose Garden video, nothing could move the defeated president. who watched the violence unfold on television.

Even a prepared statement for Trump that said, I ask you to leave the Capitol Hill area NOW and return home peacefully. could not be delivered as is, without Trump editing it to repeat his baseless allegations of voter fraud that sparked the deadly assault. So go home, he said, adding: We love you. You are very special. … I know what you’re feeling.

He had also wanted to include language about pardoning rioters in that speech, former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson previously testified.

President Trump did not fail to act, said Rep. Adam Kinzinger, another Republican but frequent critic of Trump who has flown fighter jets in Iraq and Afghanistan. He chose not to act.

Diving into its second prime-time hearing into the attack on the Capitol, the committee aimed to show a minute-by-minute account of Trump’s actions that fateful day, how he summoned the crowd to Washington with his false allegations of stolen election, then sent them to fight for his presidency.

As the Capitol siege rages on, Trump poured gasoline on the fire by tweeting condemnation of Mike Pence’s refusal to go along with his plan to stop certification of Joe Bidens’ victory, alumni have said. aides to the Jan. 6 commission of inquiry during a prime-time hearing on Thursday. night.

Two Trump aides resigned on the spot.

I thought January 6, 2021 was one of the darkest days in our country’s history, former White House aide Sarah Matthews said in testimony before the panel. And President Trump was treating it as a celebratory occasion. So that reinforced my decision to quit.

The committee played audio of General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, reacting in surprise to the reaction of former presidents to the attack.

You are the commander in chief. You have an ongoing assault on the United States Capitol. And there is nothing? No call? Nothing Zero? he said.

Earlier, a furious Trump demanded to be taken to the Capitol after his supporters stormed the building, well aware of the deadly attack, but then returned to the White House and did nothing about it. call off the violence, despite pleas from family and close counsel,, witnesses testified.

At the Capitol, the crowd chanted Hang Mike Pence, Matt Pottinger, Trump’s deputy national security adviser, testified as Trump tweeted his condemnation of his vice president.

Meanwhile, recordings of Secret Service radio transmissions revealed agents asking for messages to be relayed saying goodbye to their families.

Pottinger said when he saw Trump’s tweet, he immediately decided to quit, as did former White House aide Matthews, who said she was a lifelong Republican but couldn’t. not accept what was happening. She is the witness who called the tweet pouring gasoline on the fire.

The hearing was intended to show a minute-by-minute account of Trump’s actions that day and how, rather than stopping the violence, he watched it all unfold on White House television.

He refused to do what any U.S. president must do, said Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the panels’ Republican vice chair.

And for hours, Donald Trump chose not to respond to calls from Congress, his own party and the entire country, to do what is necessary, she said.

A furious Trump demanded to be taken to the Capitol after supporters he sent besieged, well aware of the deadly attack and some members of the crowd were armed but refusing to call it off as they stood were fighting to reverse his electoral defeat, witnesses said. Committee.

Trump had sent the crowd to Capitol Hill in impassioned rally remarks at the Ellipse behind the White House, and within 15 minutes of leaving the stage President Trump knew the Capitol was under siege and under attack, Elaine Luria said. , member of the D-Va committee.

She said the panel received testimony confirming former White House aide Hutchinson’s powerful earlier account of an altercation involving Trump when he insisted the Secret Service take him to the Capitol.

Among the witnesses testifying Thursday in recorded video was the retired District of Columbia Metropolitan Police Department sergeant. Mark Robinson who told the committee that Trump was well aware of the number of guns in the crowd of his supporters but wanted to go anyway.

The only description I got was that the president was upset, and he was adamant about going to the Capitol and there was a heated discussion about it, Robinson said.

Speaker Bennie Thompson, appearing virtually while self-isolating with COVID-19, opened Thursday’s hearing by saying Trump as president did everything in his power to void the election. that he lost to Joe Biden, including before and during the deadly attack on the Capitol.

He lied, he bullied, he betrayed his oath, accused Thompson, D-Miss.

After months of work and weeks of hearings, Cheney said the dam had begun to break in revealing what happened that day, at the White House as well as in the violence on Capitol Hill.

It was likely the last hearing of the summer, but the panel said they would resume in September as more witnesses and information emerge.

Our investigation is continuing, Thompson said testifying remotely as he self-isolates after testing positive for COVID-19. Accounts must be taken.

The courtroom was packed, including several police officers who fought off the crowd that day. Panel argues defeated presidents lie about stolen election and attempts to overturn Bidens election victory fueled attack and left US with lingering questions about its democracy’s resilience .

Ahead of the hearing, the committee released a video of four former White House aides – press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, General’s security aide Keith Kellogg, White House attorney Pat Cipollone and the Executive Assistant to the President Molly Michael – testifying that Trump was in the private dining room with the television on as the violence unfolded.

Some Cabinet members were so alarmed that they considered invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

Although the committee cannot bring criminal charges, the Department of Justice monitors its work.

So far, more than 840 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol riot. More than 330 of them have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanors. Of more than 200 defendants to be convicted, approximately 100 were sentenced to terms of imprisonment.

No former president has ever been prosecuted federally by the Department of Justice.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said Wednesday that Jan. 6 was the largest and most significant investigation ever undertaken by the Justice Department.

Five people died that day as Trump supporters fought police in a bloody hand-to-hand fight to storm the Capitol. An officer testified that she slipped into other people’s blood as they tried to hold back the crowd. A Trump supporter was shot dead by police.

The president didn’t do much but happily watch television during that time, Kinzinger said.

This is despite countless pleas from Trump aides and allies, including his daughter Ivanka Trump and Fox News host Sean Hannity, according to previous testimony and text messages the committee obtained.

