Jan. 6 committee hearing focuses on Trump’s ‘dereliction of duty’ – Deadline





UPDATE: In her closing remarks, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said “Donald Trump made a deliberate choice to violate his oath of office.”

The committee bet everything on the use of often harrowing – and sometimes humorous – video and audio clips, some of which quickly went viral and will likely be replayed in the next news cycle. They were all directed to the main narrative of the audience: well aware of what was happening, Donald Trump did not fail to act during the 187 minutes between leaving the Ellipse and telling the crowd to go home. He chose not to act,” Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said at the start of the hearing.

The 2.5-hour hearing filled in some of the gaps in what Trump was doing during that time, as he watched Fox News from the West Wing dining room and, as advisers urged him to call the crowd. He ignored their pleas and instead sent out an inflamed tweet.

Among the revelations, according to live testimony and taped segments: Kayleigh McEnany, the White House press secretary, told Sarah Matthews that Trump refused to mention “peace” in a tweet as a means of suppressing the rioters.

As the mob ransacked the Capitol, Trump called out lawmakers supportive of his election challenge. That evening, Rudy Giuliani, his attorney, also began making calls, including one to Senator Tommy Tuberville who did not even mention what had happened that day. “We need you, our Republican friends, to just slow down,” Giuliani said in a voicemail.

Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that in conversations with Mike Pence that day, the vice president was “very explicit” and gave “very direct and unambiguous orders “, working to resume the count of the electoral votes. Milley said Mark Meadows, Trump’s chief of staff, called him and “said we need to kill the narrative that the vice president makes all the decisions.” We need to establish the narrative that the president is still in charge.

Matt Pottinger, who resigned as deputy national security adviser on January 6, said in his live testimony that the chaos encouraged US adversaries to claim that the US system of government was not working, while the allies “were concerned about the health of our democracy.

Cheney, in her closing remarks, placed the committee’s work in historical context, singling out the women who testified, including Cassidy Hutchinson. “She knew all along that she would be attacked by President Trump and the men in their 50s, 60s and 70s who hide behind executive privilege.”

She also warned of what was at stake.

“We cannot give up the truth and remain a free nation,” Cheney said.

PREVIOUSLY: The committee released never-before-seen video clips of Donald Trump’s speech the day after the Capitol siege, as Trump, after much delay, admitted there would be a presidential transition.

In the raw footage, Trump is shown objecting to a line in the speech: “I don’t want Top to say the election is over. I just want to say Congress has certified they have results without saying the election is over, okay,” Trump said.

Trump continued to insist that the election was stolen from him.

President Trump on January 7: “This election is now over. Congress has certified the results – I don’t mean the election is over.”#January6thHearing pic.twitter.com/tZ5urGjsZZ

— CSPAN (@cspan) July 22, 2022

PREVIOUSLY: ‘He put a target on his own vice president,’ Jan. 6 committee member Elaine Luria (D-VA) said as she navigated a heartbreaking timeline in which Mike Pence was rushed from the Senate and then to a security location as the crowd approached.

The audience played audio of the details of Pence’s Secret Service, scrambling to figure out what to do as rioters entered the Capitol and made their way to the Senate chamber. “If we waste any more time, we could lose the ability to leave,” an officer said.

White House national security officials, meanwhile, were aware of the transmissions. A 2:18 p.m. note in the National Security Council chat log read, “Decision in the next 2-3 minutes or they may not be able to move. VP may be stuck in the Capitol.

Staffers urged Trump to issue a statement telling the crowd to go home. His son, Donald Trump Jr., texted Chief of Staff Mark Meadows: “It’s his (sic) the one you go on the mattresses. They’ll try to f— his whole legacy on it if it gets worse. Trump’s son told the committee that “going to the mattresses” was a godfather reference.

“Staff repeatedly came into the room to see him and plead for him to make a strong public statement condemning the violence and ordering the crowd to leave the Capitol,” Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said. .

Instead, Trump, in the dining room watching Fox News, tweeted at 2:24 p.m. that Pence “didn’t have the guts to do what should have been done.”

An unnamed employee said White House attorney Eric Herschmann told White House attorney Pat Cipollone, “The president didn’t want to do anything.” Publicist Kayleigh McEnany told Deputy Publicist Sarah Matthews that Trump “didn’t want to mention any kind of peace” in his tweet, according to Matthews’ live testimony.

Other senators were evacuated. There were big roars of laughter in the courtroom when the committee showed a photo of Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) raising his fist in support of protesters earlier in the day. But then they showed another clip of Hawley running out of the Senate Chamber as the crowd approached. “Senator Hawley fled after those protesters he helped piss off stormed the Capitol. See for yourself,” Luria said.

[email protected] shows a photo of Senator Hawley raising his first sign of solidarity with protesters earlier on Jan. 6: “Later that day, Senator Hawley fled after protesters he helped anger stormed the Capitol. See for yourself. twitter.com/JUyyumRUcb

— CSPAN (@cspan) July 22, 2022

PREVIOUSLY: Two other witnesses corroborated one of the most startling revelations to come out of the hearings: Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony that Donald Trump had a confrontation with a Secret Service agent, demanding they take him to Capitol Hill after giving his speech at the Ellipse. “The president was upset and was adamant about going to the Capitol and there was a heated discussion about it,” said Mark Robinson, a retired DC police officer who was with a US officer. secret service in the lead vehicle that day.

An anonymous witness, described as a White House employee in charge of national security, told the committee that there had been a “spirited discussion” between the president and his security service. They said nothing about another aspect of Hutchinson’s testimony — that Trump rushed to try and grab the steering wheel. Trump denied the claim.

PREVIOUSLY: The Jan. 6 Committee promised another hearing of new revelations about what Donald Trump was doing during the 187 minutes it took him to urge the crowd that stormed the Capitol to return home, as the members sought to characterize the then-president as abandoned in his duty.

“He refused to stand up for our nation and our Constitution,” said Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), vice chair of the committee. “He refused to do what every president should do.”

The committee’s last hearing was scheduled for prime time, hinting it would be akin to a season finale, with plans to meet again in September. One reason: new information is coming.

“Doors opened, more subpoenas were issued and the fucking started to break out,” Cheney said.

Reporters expected the committee to lay out a case that Trump did little to try to stop the Capitol storming — as he called those engaged in the siege “great patriots”. Committee member Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) released a video earlier Thursday featuring clips of Trump aides, in their video depositions, recalled Trump watching television in a dining room at the west wing as the violence unfolded.

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), appearing virtually after testing positive for Covid, opened the hearing and said Trump ‘couldn’t be moved to get up from his dining room table’ to make a statement in the White House briefing room.

“For 187 minutes on January 6, this man of unbridled destructive energy could not be moved,” Thompson said.

Matt Pottinger, who served as deputy national security adviser, and Sarah Matthews, deputy press secretary, are due to testify live. They were among administration officials who resigned in protest on January 6.

Using television production techniques, the committee presented its case in the form of a narrative spanning eight hearings.

Several hours before the hearing, a White House figure pushed back on what she was doing that day – former First Lady Melania Trump. She told Fox News Digital that she was “executing” her official duties during the siege and that she would have spoken out against the violence if she had been fully briefed on what was happening.

“I was fulfilling one of my duties as First Lady of the United States and therefore was unaware of what was going on concurrently in the United States Capitol,” she told the network. . She worked with a team of photographers who took pictures of the White House renovations.

She blamed Stephanie Grisham, then her chief of staff, for “dereliction of duty” by not briefing her and not being present at the White House.

Grisham tweeted a screenshot of a text conversation last month in which she asked the first lady, “Will you tweet that peaceful protest is the right of every American, but there’s no room for anarchy and violence?” According to Grisham, Melania Trumo answered “No”.

Broadcast networks anticipated their prime-time queues for the hearing, as they did when the committee kicked off its final round of sessions in June. Cable news networks also carried viewership, with Fox News sticking to its prime-time host lineup and shifting its media coverage, anchored by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, to the Fox Business Network.

In the courtroom, more than 100 reporters crowded into chairs and tables, a sign of anticipation for this final session, while four rows of gallery seats were filled with staffers and members of Congress. .

