Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads the nation in congratulating winning presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu





Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Draupadi Murmu Photo: ANI New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the country in congratulating the newly elected President of India, Draupadi Murmu. In visuals shared on social media, PM Modi was seen visiting Murmu’s residence with flowers. In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi thanked “all those MPs and MPs from all parties” who supported Murmu’s candidacy. “India is making history. At a time when 1.3 billion Indians mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a girl from India from a tribal community born in a remote region of eastern India. India has been elected our President! Congratulations to Smt. Draupadi Murmu Ji on this achievement,” the Prime Minister said in a series of tweets. #WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets and congratulates #DraupadiMurmu on his election as the new President t.co/8soqTW3lsX — ANI (@ANI) Jul 21, 2022 #WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves residence of NDA presidential candidate #DroupadiMurmu after t.co/5n5wNZxYvl — ANI (@ANI) Jul 21, 2022 Among others, Home Minister Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Chairman Om Birla, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S jaishankar, BJP Chairman JP Nadda, Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and others congratulated Murmu on his historic victory. Besides others, Home Minister Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh also visited Murmu’s residence and sent their regards. Incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also wished Murmu his historic victory. #WATCH | Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits residence of NDA presidential candidate #DroupadiMurmu t t.co/1NoaWIEyHY — ANI (@ANI) Jul 21, 2022 “Today is a remarkable day for Indian democracy. The election of Smt Draupadi Murmus as the 15th President is a declaration of a genuine and inclusive India. It will serve as an inspiration to millions of our citizens. The news India is not just an aspiration; it is becoming a reality,” Jaishankar said. “Congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Draupadi Murmu ji on his election as the 15th President of India,” said Rahul Gandhi. “A tribal person with simple and humble beginnings has the honor of becoming President of India. The election of Draupadi Murmu has further strengthened public faith in democracy and the Constitution,” said Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. Huge celebrations erupted across the country, especially in Odisha, Murmu’s home state. BJP leader Sambit Patra was seen dancing and celebrating with residents of Jasuapur village in Pipili, Odisha as the NDA presidential candidate was elected as India’s new president. Murmu defeated opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha by a decisive margin in the 2022 presidential election. “1,877 first preference votes were obtained by Yashwant Sinha – value 3 80 177. As the first preference votes obtained by Draupadi Murmu were above the required quota, I, in my capacity as Returning Officer, declare that she has been elected as President of India,” said PC Mody, the returning officer.

