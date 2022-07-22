Donald Trump’s lawyer called Letitia James a ‘black bitch’: lawsuit





Donald Trump’s busiest lawyer, Alina Habba, is being sued for alleged racist behavior by an ex-employee. Na’Syia Drayton alleges that Habba recently called the NY AG which investigates Trump’s affairs a “black bitch.” Habba is on tape dropping “N” bombs while singing along to rap to “energize” himself ahead of hearings, Drayton’s attorney claims. Loading Something is loading.

New Jersey attorney Alina Habba is also on tape dropping “N” bombs while rapping explosively over gangsta rap recordings that exploded in her Bedminster law offices, according to the attorney at- beyond a lawsuit filed this week in Middlesex County, New Jersey.

According to Jaqueline Tillmann, the Princeton attorney who replaces former Habba employee Na’Syia Drayton, the audio tape duets, which also feature Habba’s legal partner Michael Madaio, could go public as part of the new trial of his client.

“We are considering amending the complaint and adding one or two of the tapes as exhibits,” Tillmann told Insider on Thursday.

Habba, arguably the former president’s busiest lawyer, hurled the ‘Black Bitch’ slur two months ago when he represented Trump in contentious, high-stakes litigation surrounding the investigation in James’ course on the Trump Organization.

Habba identifies as Arab American; legal partner Madaio is white; their company, Habba Madaio & Associates, is based in the same sunny Jersey town as the Trump National Golf Club.

The AG is black, as is the former Habba employee filing the lawsuit, Drayton, 27, of Fords, New Jersey.

Drayton’s lawsuit says she was racially harassed and discriminated against; she seeks unspecified back wages, future lost wages and other damages.

“When defendant Alina Habba learned that she had lost her case,” the lawsuit says of an unspecified loss in April against James, “and the judge rejected her legal argument, defendant Alina Habba stormed out of her office (where she and defendant Michael Madaio were meeting) and yelled, ‘I HATE THAT BLACK BITCH!'” the lawsuit states.

‘Afterwards, defendant Alina Habba began parading around the office fuming at the judge and complaining that she had lost her argument,’ the lawsuit reads, leaving Drayton feeling ‘appalled’ and ‘astonished’. .

“Na’Syia was shocked that her supervisor said this and felt comfortable saying it around her,” said Tillmann, of law firm Lewis Tillmann.

Accusation of racism has flown both ways: April also happens to be the month Trump twice accused James of being racist, including in a bizarre online ‘Happy Easter’ post that provided no basis for the label.

The “that black bitch!” insult is presented in the lawsuit as the final straw of inappropriate behavior at Habba’s law firm, prompting Drayton’s resignation on June 14.

There were plenty of other straws, Drayton alleges.

“You like fried chicken,” Habba once told her while perusing the menu at a staff lunch, Drayton said in the lawsuit.

In another instance, a Jewish colleague was reportedly called by Habba a “cheap Jew”.

Habba and Madaio also had an “inappropriate and offensive” habit of dropping “N” bombs while rapping “heavily” over “booming” rap music in the office, something the two have been doing more and more this time around. year to “energize, motivate and otherwise”. bulk up before appearing in court,” the lawsuit alleges.

The partners’ playlist included “what is commonly perceived and categorized as gangster and hip-hop music”, including DMX’s Ruff Ryders Anthem; Niggas in Paris by Kanye West and Jay-Z; and Lil Wayne’s Rich Ass Fuck and Lollipop.

The songs’ “racially offensive and sexually inappropriate” lyrics were attached to Drayton’s lawsuit as “Exhibit A”.

Drayton’s concerns, once voiced, were met with “emotional, spirited and aggressive” combativeness from Habba, she claims, including criticism for her “oversensitive” and “ingrateful” character.

“I’m a fucking minority myself!” Habba allegedly yelled at Drayton. “I’m not white,” Habba reportedly continued. “I was bullied because I’m Arab.”

The lawsuit says Habba vehemently defended his right to enjoy hip hop in the office, saying, “Everybody listens to Kanye West and I’m not allowed to?”

Habba reportedly continued, “Do you understand how I feel now?! I’ve always loved hip-hop, always will…I seriously, frankly take offense to it.”

“She really expected Alina to take corrective action when she complained,” Drayton’s attorney told Insider.

“She didn’t believe Alina would agree with her, but she expected a change in behavior. It was an easy fix for any reasonably sensitive employer.”

What a legal loss for James may have been caused by the so-called “that black bitch!” remark was not stated in the lawsuit. Drayton’s attorney said his client was unaware of the specifics.

But April was a busy month for litigation between Trump, the Trump Organization and the AG’s office, with Trump largely the loser.

The AG is wrapping up a three-year investigation into what his office called a decade-long pattern of financial inaccuracies in documents used by Trump to secure hundreds of millions of dollars in bank loans and tax breaks.

In a notable loss, Habba unsuccessfully argued against Trump’s contempt of court conviction for failing to fully comply with James’ subpoena for his personal business records.

During the contempt hearings, Habba made no secret of being angered by the AG’s demands for documents and even the judge’s demands.

“If you want a bunch of other affidavits, you can order it,” Habba told New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron angrily during a March hearing on the matter. “You can order whatever you want.”

“I don’t want to do this back and forth dance,” she told two lawyers for James in another hearing. “I have no more documents to give you so that you can fine us ten months, but you will not get any more documents from Mr. Trump.”

Habba accused James, a Democrat, of choosing Trump for political reasons, and during a Newsmax appearance in January she called James “sick.”

In addition to the AG investigation, Habba is representing Trump as a defendant in lawsuits brought by Michael Cohen and by Mexican-born protesters who allege Trump put his security on them outside Trump Tower in Manhattan. in 2015. This latest case is slated for jury selection in the Bronx on Monday.

Habba also represents Trump as a plaintiff, including in his failed federal lawsuit to shut down James’ investigation, and in his massive lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and other Democrats, alleging an “unthinkable conspiracy” to tie his 2016 presidential campaign to Russia.

A spokesperson for James declined to say what, if anything, the AG would do in response to the lawsuit.

But the ex-employee’s accusations, strenuously denied by Habba, are unlikely to have any impact on the investigation, which has already been delayed by the death of Trump’s first wife, Ivana.

A new date for the court-ordered depositions of Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump, Jr., originally set for this week, has yet to be set.

Habba strongly denies allegations of racism in the lawsuit, which was first reported by The Daily Beast.

“Na’Syia is someone we have loved and cared about for years,” Habba said in a statement responding to the lawsuit. In addition to this year’s eight-month stint, Drayton had worked with Habba before the pandemic at a former law firm in Jersey.

“Na’Syia had never filed a single complaint with anyone until she decided to step down and demand an exorbitant amount of money in return. I am disappointed with this lawsuit and the allegations that are simply wrong.”

